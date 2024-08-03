One of House of the Dragon’s best characters has been missing from S2 – and it’s not Daemon

Despite House of the Dragon Season 2 coming to an end this Sunday, fans have noticed that one character has been severely lacking airtime.

And no, they’re not referring to Daemon’s lost time spent wandering the haunted halls of Harrenhal. (Though, technically speaking, that’s also grounds for a character going MIA.) Instead, House of the Dragon viewers are wondering why they haven’t seen much of the charismatic Corlys Velaryon.

As the Master of Driftmark, it was expected that Corlys might have a larger part to play in the Targaryen Civil War after siding with Team Black. However, despite the fact that he’s featured in almost every episode of House of the Dragon Season 2, many fans can’t fathom why the TV show hasn’t used him all that much.

Corlys has spent most of his time in Season 2 walking around the shipyard in the Gullet, where they’ve set up a blockade to King’s Landing. He rarely seems to do much else other than have brief conversations with Rhaenys, Addam, and Alyn of Hull.

“Where has he been all season?” one Reddit user asked, to which many others jumped in, saying things like, “Oh you know, walking around the docks, supervising the docks.”

“He’s rebuilding the same damn ship and having the same damn conversations all the time. Man also got over his wife’s death pretty quick lol,” said one user.

Another added: “Oh no, my wife died! Anyway, time to get back to the shipyard for my weekly scene. This man is the Hand of the Queen and hasn’t spoken with Rhaenyra once.”

“Honestly he feels like an NPC that you haven’t interacted with yet. So he’s just stuck in a time loop working on his ship until you give him the right prompt,” another pointed out.

Others added: “Bro has to check if his boat is ready for the 78th time this season.” And: “Not a single scene of him being a ship captain, how disappointing.”

“Talking to Alyn some 50 times,” said another. “Seriously though, it’s amazing how unsatisfying the conversations have been this season with some major exceptions. You would think Corlys and Addam would be very interesting considering Addam claimed Seasmoke. But it’s just awkward stares, ‘I quit’ and ‘well done’.”

