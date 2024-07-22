House of the Dragon: Why did Seasmoke choose Addam of Hull?

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 is the first step in Rhaenyra and Jace’s dragonseed plan, with the real success story being Seasmoke and his new rider, Addam of Hull. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

While some of their attempts at bonding the unclaimed House of the Dragon dragons didn’t go so well (RIP Ser Steffon Darklyn), Seasmoke does end up finding a rider. It’s the brother of Alyn of Hull, Addam.

At the end of Season 2 Episode 6, Addam is chased down by the beast. But when they come face-to-face in the woods of Driftmark, Seasmoke doesn’t turn him into a crisp like he did with Ser Darklyn. In fact, Rhaenyra is later told that Seasmoke has taken a rider, and she flies to investigate.

As a man with a questionable lineage, Addam might have seemed to many as the least likely contender to become a dragonrider. But in the midst of the Targaryen Civil War, anything is possible. So, why does Seasmoke pick Addam of Hull?

Seasmoke’s connection to Addam of Hull

Seasmoke chooses Addam of Hull as his rider because Addam is Corlys Velaryon’s bastard son, meaning he is of Valyrian descent.

This all ties in with Rhaenyra and Jace’s plan to find more dragonriders, since they know they cannot attack the Greens with the ones they have.

HBO Seasmoke bonds with Addam of Hull in House of the Dragon

By finding the long-lost descendants with Valyrian blood somewhere in their line, they hope that some of these figures will be able to claim and ride dragons on their side.

Addam, being the secret son of Corlys, has the trademark features of a Valyrian, including silver hair and purple eyes (in the books). His mother was Marilda of Hull, a trader and captain. Initially, she maintained that his and Alyn’s father was Laenor Velaryon, but Mushroom later wrote that it was actually Corlys.

So, Seasmoke is able to bond with Addam because of his Valyrian descent, but let’s not forget another important detail: Addam is directly connected to Seasmoke’s previous rider.

Who rode Seasmoke before?

Seasmoke’s previous rider was Laenor Velaryon, who is technically the half-brother of Addam.

In the book House of the Dragon is based on, Laenor is killed during the Dance of the Dragons. However, in the show, he’s given a much happier alternative. He’s shown rowing away on a boat to Pentos with Ser Qarl Correy, his lover. Evidently, he faked his death to run away and live the life he wanted.

But this left Seasmoke without a rider, as Laenor had to abandon everything and everyone. Since Laenor’s disappearance, Seasmoke has been flying around the grounds of Dragonstone, lonely and isolated.

Since Addam and Laenor share the same father, they are bound together by blood. This adds another layer as to why Seasmoke would choose Addam, since he is about as close as the dragon can get to Laenor.

