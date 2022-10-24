House of the Dragon: Who is Borros Baratheon?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

House of the Dragon Episode 10 introduces a new character from a familiar house: Borros Baratheon – but who is he, and what role will he play in the Dance of the Dragons?

In the first season of Game of Thrones, Westeros is ruled by King Robert I Baratheon, the man who spearheaded the rebellion that brought an end to the Targaryen dynasty.

In House of the Dragon, the prequel series focusing on the reign of King Viserys I and the civil war that followed, the Baratheons aren’t big players, nor are the Starks or Lannisters.

However, Episode 10 features a key scene with Borros Baratheon – but who is he, and what role will he play in the future of House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon: Borros Baratheon explained

Borros Baratheon, played by Roger Evans, is the Lord of Storm’s End and head of House Baratheon. He has served in both roles through the reign of King Viserys I and into the rule of King Aegon II.

He’s the son of Boremund Baratheon (Julian Lewis Jones), who’s since died in the time jumps of the first season, and he currently has four daughters with Lady Elenda Caron: Cassandra, Maris, Ellyn, and Floris. Rhaenys Targaryen is also his aunt.

House of the Dragon: Will Borros Baratheon return for Season 2?

Yes, we’ll see Borros Baratheon again – if Season 2 follows George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood.

Just like the book, Episode 10 saw Lucerys fly to Storm’s End to firm up Borros’ support for Rhaenyra after Aegon II’s coronation. When he arrives, he finds he’s already sided with Aemond and the Greens, particularly given their offer of marriage for his daughters, while Lucerys and his brother Jacaerys are already betrothed.

Borros tells Lucerys that he feels Rhaenyra has taken advantage of House Baratheon for too long. “Go home, pup, and tell the b*tch your mother that the Lord of Storm’s End is not a dog that she can whistle up at need to set against her foes,” he tells him.

In the book, Borros declares his support for the Greens and gathers a large army – but it’s not quite as simple as that, and we won’t go into any further details.

House of the Dragon Season 1 is available to stream now. For more on Season 2, click here.