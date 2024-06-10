House of the Dragon viewers pay tribute to fans who died before Season 2

Season 2 of House of the Dragon is one of the must-watch TV shows of 2024 — and now, fans are paying tribute to those who died before its release.

Two years after its first season, the wait is almost over for House of the Dragon Season 2, with new episodes airing on HBO from June 16.

While viewers all around the world are are anxious to see what will happen when Blood and Cheese arrive, as well as find out if the casting rumors are true, others have been remembering the fans who won’t be able to see the second season.

“Can you guys believe Season 2 is almost here? RIP to all the fans that actually died in this two-year wait in between seasons and never got to watch it,” one fan posted on Reddit.

Article continues after ad

A second agreed: “Some folks might think this post is weird, but I’ve literally had this thought about one of my husband’s best friends. He died at the beginning of this year and he really loved HOTD. RIP Randy…”

Article continues after ad

“Didn’t expect to get emotional over a HOTD post, but my lil bro died last summer, RIP,” a third commented, while a fourth wrote: “That… is actually depressing: thinking about the people lost along the way between iterations or seasons of different things I mean. May consuming this entertainment remind you of the loved ones who you would’ve shared in the enjoyment with!”

Article continues after ad

Another wrote: “I am fully convinced the afterlife has an extremely HD HD TV, a lounging theater, and bottomless popcorn for the fans who have passed on.”

It’s not just a heartwarming tribute to the fans who died, but a chance to remember the epic moments from House of the Dragon Season 1 that many have already enjoyed together.

If rumors and leaks are anything to go by, House of the Dragon Season 2 is set to be no less dramatic. It seems like we could see Paddy Considine’s King Viserys again in some form, while fans have already tipped Rhaenyra taking King’s Landing as the climax for the finale.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And in even better news, Season 2 is set to have longer runtimes, after fans expressed their concerns over the eight new episodes, a cut from the usual 10.

Leaks are pouring out thick and fast before its release, so fans may be more confused than ever about what will actually happen — but there’s hardly any time left before we get definite answers.

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on June 16. Make sure you check out our breakdown of the Targaryen kings and the wildest House of the Dragon fan fiction online. You can also find other new TV shows streaming this month.