House of the Dragon: Tessarion and her rider explained

Tessarion is one of the most beautiful dragons in Westeros, and House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 teases that we may very well see her soon.

There’s been no shortage of dragons in the Game of Thrones prequel, but there’s one major beast that’s been missing. Not to mention her rider, who’s also currently MIA.

But in Season 2 Episode 7, Tessarion gets a direct mention by name, leaving many to wonder if she’ll form a major part of Season 3’s storyline. Beautiful and fierce, it’s best not to underestimate this particular dragon.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Tessarion, including her rider and her fate as it plays out in Fire & Blood. (Warning: book spoilers ahead!)

Who is Tessarion?

Tessarion is a she-dragon, also known as the “Blue Queen.”

She was named as such for her beautiful blue color. She had dark cobalt wings, and her claws, crest, and belly were copper-colored. Her dragonfire was also blue, an unusual trait for Targaryen dragons.

Article continues after ad

She didn’t grow to be fighting size until around 129 AC, around nine years after she was born. Once she had taken to wing, she became one of Team Green’s dragons in battle during Dance of the Dragons. Compared to the other dragons, she was younger than Vhagar, Dreamfyre, and Sunfyre.

Article continues after ad

She was only ever one-third in size to Vermithor, but was described as being nimble and quick in the air.

Tessarion’s rider explained

Tessarion only ever had one rider, and that was Daeron Targaryen.

Daeron was the youngest sibling of Aegon, Aemond, and Helaena, and the youngest child of King Viserys and Alicent Hightower.

Tessarion and Daeron bonded in 120 AC. He had not ridden the dragon at that point, but by 129 AC, he would become a dragonrider and fight during the Targaryen Civil War.

Article continues after ad

Daeron and Tessarion both lived in Oldtown during the lead-up to the Dance of the Dragons, where Daeron grew up away from the day-to-day politics of King’s Landing.

Article continues after ad

Their first battle together was the Battle on the Honeywine, where they saved Lord Ormund Hightower and his army. They then stayed with the army onto King’s Landing.

Does Tessarion die?

Yes, Tessarion died during the Second Battle of Tumbleton in 130 AC.

The battle kicked off after a surprise attack from Addam of Hull on his dragon Seasmoke. Daeron died at the start of the battle, but Tessarion continued fighting.

Article continues after ad

She attacked Addam and Seasmoke in the skies, spitting fire. The fight between the two dragons was later described as being closer to a mating ritual than a battle.

Vermithor and his rider Hugh Hammer then arrived, and it turned into a three-way battle in the sky. Both Seasmoke and Vermithor died in the chaos, and Tessarion soon followed when Lord Benjicot Blackwood commanded his archer, Billy Burley, to shoot three arrows into the dragon’s eye.

Article continues after ad

For more, check out our guides to Ulf the White, Alys Rivers, and Alyn of Hull. You can also keep up to date with the House of the Dragon Season 2 release schedule.