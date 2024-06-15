House of the Dragon star teases show’s healthiest couple is in peril

House of the Dragon star Eve Best dropped hints that the show’s healthiest relationship may be going through some tough times in Season 2.

House of the Dragon Season 2 may be focusing on the upcoming war between the Greens and Blacks, but it will also give audiences an intimate look on how this conflict is affecting the show’s cast.

Two of the characters taking center stage will be Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen, the show’s strongest couple, but Best has hinted that their marital bliss may be coming to an end.

“Things come up in Season 2 that aren’t actually war-related, that severely test this bond,” Best told CBR. “Rhaenys has been irritated with Corlys. [She is] somebody who wants to talk and deal with the elephant in the room, and [he is] somebody who doesn’t want to talk and wants to just shove everything under the carpet. It’s intensely annoying.”

Though Best didn’t reveal what issues will be brought up in Season 2, she did offer her character advice to save her relationship, “What I want to say to Rhaenys is show your vulnerability. She’s so indomitable and strong, and she’s so good at keeping her cool that actually she never lets [Corlys] know to what extent she’s hurting.

“Her heart is broken. I wanted to say to her, ‘Let [Corlys] see how much pain you’re in. You don’t have to hold everything together. You don’t have to do all the work. This is a two-way thing.’ I would say communication is key and allowing yourself to be vulnerable.”

Corlys and Rhaenys, Rhaenyra’s uncle and aunt through King Viserys Targaryen, earned the title of healthiest couple as they were rarely shown fighting and, unlike other Game of Thrones husbands, Corlys went out of his way to include Rhaenys in their family’s decisions.

However, House of the Dragon Season 1 did throw some heartbreaking obstacles in the duo’s way as their daughter, Laena, and their eldest grandson, Lucerys, died while their son, Laenor, is presumed dead, but is actually in hiding.

Paired with the usurping of the Iron Throne by Otto Hightower and the Green Council, Corlys and Rhaenys have a lot of issues to work through as they try to help Rhaenyra win back her throne.

But the road to open communication seems to be hindered thanls to Corlys’ rough sailor exterior, but Steve Toussaint, who plays the Sea Snake, offered his own words of wisdom to Corlys while chatting with CBR.

“My [advice for Corlys] would be pay attention to your wife. Sometimes, your partner may not say something overtly but you can tell by the way they behave,” Toussaint explained. “He’s a bit like me in [that] sense. I’ve grown over the years to pay attention to behavior just as much as the spoken word… [but] I think that’s very much like a lot of men. We’re pathetic.”

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on June 16.