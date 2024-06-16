House of the Dragon star slams show for age problem and fans completely agree

House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke isn’t happy with how the show has handled the aging of her character, and fans are on her side.

House of the Dragon Season 2 has finally arrived. It’s the big day, and fans of the Game of Thrones prequel are awaiting some of the most-anticipated moments. Rhaenyra‘s vengeance against Team Green, Blood and Cheese, and Aegon II’s reign are on the cards, all set to bring bloodshed and war to the small screen.

However, for Olivia Cooke, who plays Alicent Hightower in the drama series, there’s one thing that’s been hanging on her mind more than dragons or Iron Thrones, and it’s the unusual aging of her character.

Article continues after ad

When House of the Dragon Season 1 implemented its time jump, Cooke and Emma D’Arcy took over the roles of Alicent and Rhaenyra. They’ll continue to play the characters despite many years passing on-screen. Now, Cooke is asking why older actresses were not considered when it came to playing the troubled Queen Alicent.

Article continues after ad

“I have complicated feelings towards it,” she said [via The Times]. “If they can create dragons, they could have made me look younger — and then older. Or maybe they should have cast actors in their forties? It’s happened now, and I’m grateful for the role, but I’ve just turned 30, and I’m playing a grandma. There is a real reticence to see women age on screen. A real reticence.”

Article continues after ad

Although Cooke is spectacular as Alicent, the age difference between her and her on-screen children does raise a few questions — mostly because there isn’t one. For instance, Cooke is 30, while Ewan Mitchell (who plays her youngest son, Aemond) is 27.

In response to her comments, fans are now siding with Cooke for acknowledging the lack of logic in the show’s casting, and the wider problem in the entertainment industry.

“She’s right, the age gap is ridiculous,” said one Reddit user. “She’s almost the same age as her on-screen son. Criston Cole looks much too young as well.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“The fact that young Alicent had to be replaced with an older version but Criston Cole was simply allowed to not age is Hollywood ageism against actresses in a nutshell,” one comment added.

“Actually, I think it’s great that she spoke about this,” another agreed. “She spoke purely the truth.”

Some have also pointed to the obvious conclusion, which is that Cooke’s age wouldn’t be illogical if the actors who played her children were younger.

One user wrote: “The problem isn’t Olivia being too young. It’s that the actors playing her kids are too old. They’re almost double the age they’re supposed to be playing. A lot of Aemond’s characterization doesn’t get through to the viewers because he’s a teenager played by a man who’s almost thirty.”

Article continues after ad

“I mean, she’s pretty close in age to Alicent. I don’t think they should have aged her,” one pointed out. “It’s more like the kids’ actors are too old, especially Ewan. I love them, so I wouldn’t change anything, but that’s what is immersion-breaking.”

Article continues after ad

For more, check out our House of the Dragon Season 2 review. There’s also a guide on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to keep you up to date, as well as details on which book House of the Dragon is based on.

For more drama, don’t miss our list of the best new TV shows to stream this month.