House of the Dragon star doesn’t want comparisons to controversial Game of Thrones character

Rhaenyra has gone to extreme lengths to secure the Iron Throne, but that doesn’t mean Emma D’Arcy wants to be compared to the original Dragon Queen, Daenerys Targaryen.

In House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7, Rhaenyra takes her dragonseed plan to a whole new level, burning alive a crowd of potential riders to secure only two: Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White.

Her extreme plan and reaction to it have made House of the Dragon viewers wonder if the Black Queen is taking a turn for the diabolical, in the same vein as her descendant, Daenerys Targaryen.

When asked about the connection, however, D’Arcy said (via GQ), “I mean, I don’t know if I… I’m obviously, like, resistant of the Daenerys comparison. I don’t know why, but I am.”

HBO Rhaenyra leads the dragonseeds to their death in Season 2 Episode 7

Those who remember the highly-criticized Game of Thrones ending will remember Daenerys’ turn to wrath, resulting in the complete destruction of King’s Landing and the deaths of thousands. A turn which, famously, had many fans scratching their heads.

Daenerys was a character many had rooted for over the course of the show. As such, the breakneck speed at which her character turned into a violent conqueror was disappointing to plenty. With Rhaenyra also opting to happily lose innocent lives in her cause, it seems as though she could be on the same path.

Although D’Arcy is reluctant to make that connection, their insight into the pivotal moment in the episode allows for some foreshadowing.

When asked about how Rhaenyra felt watching the dragonseeds burn, they said: “I think she feels like a god. I think she feels super proud. I mean, I think it’s uncomfortable.

“I think there’s something, actually, also that ties into the religiosity – even being back in proximity to dragons, to that fire, is to somehow be living her birthright. To be soaking up the divine, somehow.

“I mean, it’s horrendous, but I think she is now this sort of emboldened fanatic, [and] I think she’s experiencing events within a far bigger timeline. She’s imagining the history books. And you know, what’s happening right in front of her is awful.

“But in 300-400 years, what will be documented is possibly a very short war; a huge civil war that was averted, that this was the first ruling queen, that this ruling Targaryen queen expanded the Targaryen’s ability to have dragons within their armory.”

For more, check out our guide on all the dragons in the prequel series. Find out when the Season 2 finale is out, and take a look at all the House of the Dragon filming locations, too.