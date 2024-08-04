House of the Dragon showrunner hints Season 2 finale may have a huge twist

House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has dropped hints that the end of Season 2 may have a huge twist that deviates from the book.

The House of the Dragon Season 2 finale may not be the end of the prequel series, but it will mark the bloodiest moment of the Targaryen civil war so far.

While the show has mostly followed the events of Fire & Blood, the novel the show was based on, showrunner Ryan Condal has promised a big twist going into the final episode.

“I think you have to say that victory for Rhaenrya now must seem somewhat inevitable,” Condal told the official House of the Dragon podcast, “But it’s Game of Thrones and people do unexpected things.”

Rhaenyra has been fighting her stepmother, Alicent, and half brothers, Aegon and Aemond, for the claim to the Iron Throne.

At the end of House of the Dragon Season 1, the Greens usurped Rhaenyra’s claim after her father, King Viserys Targaryen, died.

Her faction, also known as Team Black, had a slow start thanks to the deaths of Lucerys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen. However, the introduction of dragonseeds like Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White has given Rhaenyra more of a tactical advantage.

Because of this, some fans believe Rhaenyra has a real chance of winning the war. Still, others caution supporters of the dragon queen to be wary of her victories, as the show’s predecessor already revealed what will happen at the end of the Dance of the Dragons.

“Too bad Joffrey already told us the fate of Rhaenrya way back in the earlier seasons of Game of Thrones,” one fan posted on X.

Another commented, “It’s not unexpected if you paid attention to what Joffery said in early seasons of Game of Thrones…”

A third viewer theorized that Condal is only saying this to lull people into a false sense of security: “Oh, he thinks we’re dumb…don’t set Team Black up for pain.”

