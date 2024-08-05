House of the Dragon reveals gender-swapped Sharako Lohar in Season 2 finale

A new character is introduced in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8: Sharako Lohar, a fierce admiral who’s been changed from the book.

In the opening scene of the House of the Dragon finale, Tyland Lannister journeys to Essos to seek the support of their fleet to break the Velaryon blockade.

He agrees to give up the Stepstones in exchange for their help, but there’s one other thing. “The commander of our fleet must agree to go with you… the sailors are fiercely loyal to him. If he does not lead them, they will not fight,” he’s told.

Moments later, Tyland meets this commander: Sharako Lohar, but a notable change has been made from George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood.

Sharako Lohar is played by a trans actress

Lohar is portrayed by Abigail Thorn, a YouTuber and transgender actress recently seen in The Acolyte.

Here’s the thing: her Lysene associates refer to her as a man before she appears, but Thorn has used the word “she” when describing the character (in another post, she called her the “pirate queen”), and the episode intentionally toys with Tyland’s perception of her.

For example, after they’ve duked it out in the mud and sat down for dinner, she tells him: “You’re a handsome man and you have proven your worth… and virility. I wish to have children by you.”

Tyland looks a little unsure, asking, “You want me to…?” before Lohar confirms: “I want you to f**k my wives.”

That said, in Martin’s The Princess and the Queen novella, Lohar’s specific gender is never mentioned.

In an Instagram video, Thorn said: “She is one of the most badass cutthroats of all time. The reason I got so buff last year is because I got an ass-kicking action role in the biggest show in the world.

“The producers and heads of department worked with me to build out the role, the costume is amazing, the fight choreographers and stunt team are amazing. I cannot wait for you to meet my character. I love her. She is so chaotic… when Sharako slays, she really slays.”

Sharako Lohar explained

Just like in the show, Sharako Lohar is a Lysene admiral who commands a huge fleet; 90 Myrish, Lysene, and Tyroshi warships under the banners of the Three Daughters, to be exact.

They’re not a big character in the book, but as the finale’s final scenes teased, we know what’s coming next: the Battle of the Gullet, the biggest and bloodiest naval battle in Westeros history.

Lohar is also connected to the Triarchy… but we won’t get into those spoilers yet.

