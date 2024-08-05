Sorry, these characters will die in House of the Dragon Season 3  

Another season of House of the Dragon has wrapped up, and it was a surprisingly bloodless affair.

Yes, a few dragonseeds got roasted, Rhaenys took a tumble, and at least one Targaryen king lost his c*ck, but the majority of the House of the Dragon cast walked away unscathed. Still, with the Dance of Dragons now in full swing, that’s going to change in House of the Dragon Season 3.

We’re expecting the third season to be an absolute bloodbath, and no one’s safe from Grim Reaper’s scythe. How many will die will depend on what battles and calamities are depicted in Season 3, but we can make a few educated guesses about which characters (and dragons) are on The Stranger’s list.

Now, before we get into it, we should clarify because we don’t know what events the next season will cover; we’ve broken this list down into three categories. ‘Definitely Dead,’ ‘The coroner’s got the death certificate ready just in case,’ and ‘Safe… ish’. All the people on this list will die at some point, but there are some who might make it to Season 4 (if they’re lucky). Got that? Good! Let’s go! Oh, and spoilers, obviously.

Definitely dead and buried

Jacaerys Velaryon

HBO

If you’ve fallen in love with this brilliant brunette b*stard and his strong looks, then we’ve got some terrible news for you. House of the Dragon Season 3 will likely open with the Battle of the Gullet, which is where the petulant princeling meets his end. We won’t spoil Jacaerys‘ death here, but needless to say, it’s not a quick or particularly pretty death.

Vermax

HBO

Remember Vermax, Jacaerys’s dragon from Season 1? No, we don’t either. Still, Vermax will die next season, another casualty of the Battle of the Gullet, I’m afraid.

Viserys Targaryen Jr… sort of

Viserys Targaryen, the youngest son of Rhaenyra and Daemon, is yet another name on the butcher’s bill following the Battle of the Gullet. The wee prince will drown when his ship is attacked by the Triarchy… or at least that’s how it will appear.

Otto Hightower

HBO

The last time we saw the former Hand of the King he’d been imprisoned by some unknown rogue. Well, it’s very likely that poor Otto Hightower has been captured by House Beesbury, a family sworn to the Black cause who have an extra reason to hate Otto.

Remember Lord Lyman, the old Master of Coin who got his head bashed in after he spoke up for Rhaenyra during the Green’s coup? Well, he was the head of Beesbury House, and Otto would have had to travel through the Beesbury lands to get back to Hightower.

With all that in mind, it seems incredibly likely that the Beesburys have Otto, and he is being taken back to Rhaenyra, where his ultimate fate awaits him. In the book, Rhaenyra, after taking King’s Landing, has him killed to avenge Jacaerys’s death. The show might mix things up a bit, but there’s no way Otto survives the season.

Gwayne Hightower

HBO

Gwayne Hightower has won a lot of fans this season for taking none of Criston Cole’s bullsh*t, but alas, his time throwing shade at no one’s favorite character will soon be at an end. It’s almost certain that Rhaenyra will take King’s Landing in Season 3, and this is a battle Gwayne won’t walk away from.

The coroner’s got the death certificate ready just in case

Criston Cole

HBO

Speaking of Criston Cole, should House of the Dragon Season 3 cover the Butcher’s Ball (and we’ve got our fingers crossed that it does), the Commander of the Kingsguard will be turned into a pincushion by Rivermen. Honestly, it seems likely that Criston will die, but it really depends on how much time the showrunners spend dealing with the fallout of the Gullet and Rhaenyra taking King’s Landing.

Daemon and Aemond Targaryen

HBO

The two rogue princes are some of the most popular characters among House of the Dragon fans, and their fated battle at the Gods Eye is one of the most eagerly anticipated fights in the entire series. If House of the Dragon runs for four seasons, then their final duel (during which both men and their dragons perish) would make for a spectacular season finale.

Yet I don’t think we’re going to get the Battle of the Gods Eye until Season 4. Daemon and Aemond are just too beloved to kill off, and I don’t see HBO letting House of the Dragon run for just four seasons. I think they’ll eek this out for as long as possible (probably five seasons), and that means Daemon and Aemond’s battle is at least a few years away. It’s a bit of a cynical move, and I hope I’m wrong; I just don’t think I am.

Safe…ish

Helaena Targaryen

Max

Queen Helaena is another Targaryen who doesn’t survive the Dance. Her death is one of the cruelest in the story, and we’re hoping it’s a couple of seasons away (we really like Phia Saban). Still, if Season 3 does adapt to the Battle of the Gods Eye, we’re afraid Helaena’s days are numbered. Thankfully, we think the dreamer is safe… for now, at least.

