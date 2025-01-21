House of the Dragon Season 3 gets big filming update and everyone is angry

We have good news: House of the Dragon Season 3 will start filming in a couple of months. Here’s the bad news: we won’t see it for ages.

The Game of Thrones prequel premiered in 2022, barging through a wall of expectation and cynicism after its flagship predecessor’s infamous finale. In short, it was a hit, flattening Rings of Power’s competing viewership and restoring viewers’ faith in the franchise.

The second season arrived last year. That’s a two-year gap – not as bad as the wait for Severance Season 2, but enough to test fans’ patience. However, there were two unexpected twists of the knife: it only had eight episodes (a substantial step down from 10), and it ended on a whopper of a cliffhanger (more specifically, the beginning of the Battle of the Gullet).

Understandably, this led to House of the Dragon Season 2 becoming the subject of backlash – and it’s just reignited with news about the third season.

House of the Dragon Season 3 gets 2025 production window

House of the Dragon Season 3 will start filming in March 2025, with production set to last until October this year, according to Redanian Intelligence. The outlet also noted that it’ll film in south-east England and north Wales in the UK.

It’s quickly got people’s backs up, and it’s easy to see why: they’re already sick of waiting for the next season, and more generally, the two-year gap between relatively small seasons of TV.

“I don’t really understand why the f**k it hasn’t happened already I swear this era of television where we release eight episodes and then wait for a year to do anything and then another year for them to finish it once they finally got off their asses,” one user tweeted.

“Can we get more than eight episodes this time? It takes two years man. Two years wait to get just eight episodes is lame,” another wrote.

“Whoever is responsible for the eight-episode seasons every two years format has a special place in hell reserved just for them,” a third posted.

Showrunner Ryan Condal earlier apologized for the wait between seasons, explaining, “The show is so complex that we’re really making multiple feature films every season… but I will just say, if Rook’s Rest and the Red Sowing are any indication, the team that we have together, we’re gonna pull off a hell of a win with the Battle of the Gullet in the future.”

He also told The Stuff Dreams are Made Of podcast: “I will say, this is the best season to come. There is, it is as outlandish as Leavesden Studios has been with our show to date. We’ve outlandished ourselves this time around. So plenty to see, it will be a good one.

