House of the Dragon Season 2’s ‘Red Wedding’ may come after Blood & Cheese

While some House of the Dragon fans believe Season 2’s Red Wedding situation will be the upcoming Blood & Cheese storyline, the real event could come after it.

Viewers who have seen early screenings of the show have revealed some big details about Season 2 Episode 1, which point to House of the Dragon 2 kicking off with the brutal events perpetrated by Blood & Cheese.

Without getting too much into spoilers, the duo’s actions are incredibly violent and shocking in a way that’s very reminiscent of Game of Thrones‘ iconic Red Wedding scene.

Because the two events are similar in their brutality, a lot of fans have been comparing them, but one Reddit user theorized that House of the Dragon’s Red Wedding-type event will come later in the season during the Battle of the Gullet. Warning: spoilers for Fire & Blood are below.

Article continues after ad

The Battle of the Gullet was a conflict between the Greens and the Blacks that took place in the stretch of water in between Dragonstone and Driftmark to the North and Massey’s Hook to the South.

Article continues after ad

House Velaryon had used their vast army to block the Greens from accessing Blackwater Bay, which is a body of water that sits in front of King’s Landing, where they currently reside, and allows passage to other parts of the Seven Kingdoms.

The Greens tried to break the Velaryon’s hold on the Bay by joining forces with the Triarchy, but Rhaenyra Targaryen’s eldest son, Prince Jacaerys Velaryon, rode on dragonback from Dragonstone to help stop them.

Article continues after ad

However, before he left Dragonstone, Prince Jacaerys sent his two half-brothers, Princes Aegon and Viserys Targaryen, to stay with a faraway ally of their mother’s in order to keep them safe.

Sadly, only Aegon Targaryen made it through the Battle of the Gullet as Jacaerys and his dragon, Vermax, were killed in the conflict, and Viserys was taken captive by a member of the Triarchy fleet and presumed dead by the Blacks.

Article continues after ad

Much like the Red Wedding saw the end to the majority of House Stark, the Battle of the Gullet will see the end of the majority of Rhaenyra’s children, which will hit even harder after the heartbreaking result of Lucerys and Aemond’s fight in Season 1.

Article continues after ad

Between Blood & Cheese and the Battle of the Gullet, House of the Dragon Season 2 is definitely not holding back any punches when it comes to the bloodshed between Team Green and Team Black.

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on June 16. Make sure you check out our breakdown of the Targaryen kings and the wildest House of the Dragon fan fiction online. You can also find other new TV shows streaming this month.