House of the Dragon stars had to “petition” to be in scenes together

Aegon and Helaena actors, Tom Glynn-Carney and Phia Saban, have revealed they petitioned to get more screentime together in House of the Dragon Season 2.

While fans would prefer to see less of certain pairings – Alicent and Criston Cole, for example – there are some on-screen duos in House of the Dragon Season 2 many would like to spend more time with.

One such pair is Aegon and Helaena, the married siblings shattered with a great loss after Blood and Cheese kill their only son.

Although the two couldn’t be more different (Aegon understands his sister-wife about as much as anyone else), it was expected they’d be brought together after their terrible loss.

However, Season 2 Episode 2 saw them only cross paths in a cold, painful interaction. It’s a brief moment and, evidently, the two actors actually campaigned to get more time on-screen together.

“Phia and I were petitioning for a long time to have more interaction,” Glynn-Carney told IndieWire. “It’s still pretty minimal, but what we did get, we tried to make the most of.”

Aside from this quick passing, the two also share a scene in Season 2 Episode 1, in which Aegon comes into the nursery, looking for his son. Helaena mentions her fear of the rats, to which Aegon appears confused and makes a small joke to the maids.

It’s a moment that made the rounds on social media, with fans torn between thinking Aegon wants to understand his sister, and those who found it a tragic piece of foreshadowing, considering what was to come.

“I feel like they’re two people who are on opposite ends of the spectrum, whatever that spectrum is,” Glynn-Carney added. “They have been forced together – they’re family, and husband and wife, mother and father to two children – and none of that was their decision, their choice.

“We have come at it from very different angles and tried to find some kind of connection, some sort of electricity that goes between each other. I really enjoy any scene that we have together.

“She’s very unpredictable. She’s a dangerous actor in the best possible way, and I love working with people like that.”

To find out if Aegon and Helaena share more scenes, make sure you don't miss an episode with our House of the Dragon release schedule.