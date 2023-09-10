House of the Dragon Season 2 set photo may indicate major deviation from books

A new leaked picture from the set of House of the Dragon Season 2 reveals the return of an unexpected set of characters.

One of the most highly anticipated shows of 2024 is definitely the second season of House of the Dragon, the spin-off Game of Thrones.

The series follows House Targaryen and Hightower as they form a union and then fight a war against one another for control of the Iron Throne.

Though the first season of the show dealt more with politics and dragons, a newly leaked set photos may have revealed the unexpected return of characters from the original TV series.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

House of Dragon Season 2 may see the dead come back to life

House of the Dragon insider Redanian Intelligence recently posted reference board found on the set of Season 2 where one can clearly see it marked with the word “Undead.”

The presence of this board should jog the memories of Game of Thrones as it could be referencing the return of the wights, reanimated corpses raised from death by the use of necromancy. In the Game of Thrones, wights were raised by the White Walkers to create the Army of the Dead.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

If this reference board is signaling the return of the wights, this would be a huge deviation from the books’ lore Season 2 has been set up to showcase The Dance of the Dragons, the great battle and bloody between the Targaryens and Hightowers where the wights weren’t referenced at all.

Article continues after ad

The novels from George R.R. Martin that are being used for House of the Dragon recount the history of how House Targaryen nearly became extinct, so it’s not surprising that it would not mention creatures that live in the far north part of their territory.

Article continues after ad

Seeing wights in House of Dragon Season 2 would create some continuity issues since they’re not part of the source material, but the show has never shied away from deviating from the books, so anything is possible.

You can get more information about what we know about House of the Dragon Season 2, what new scenes will be featured, and other Game of Thrones coverage with Dexerto.