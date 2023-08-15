House of the Dragon adds new Targaryen bastard to Season 2

House of the Dragon Season 2 has reportedly cast another never-before-seen Targaryen bastard with an extraordinary connection to a past king.

The Game of Thrones prequel – based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood – tells the story of House Targaryen 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen and the death of the Mad King. The first season kicked off the bloody, shocking civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

On one side, you have the Greens: Alicent Hightower, her father Otto, and her various troubled children and grandkids, plus a few power-hungry stragglers. Then you have the Blacks: Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen, plus Rhaenys and Corlys, their children (well, apart from Lucerys), and a couple of others.

There are those who are currently unaffiliated, and much like the anticipated arrival of Cregan Stark and Daeron, there’s another Targaryen waiting in the wings.

House of the Dragon Season 2 adds new Targaryen bastard

Robert Rhodes has reportedly been cast as Silver Denys in House of the Dragon Season 2, as reported by Redanian Intelligence.

According to the outlet, he’s due to appear in Episode 7 of the second season, the penultimate episode, which could indicate how far along the next chapter of the show will take us.

We’re about to reveal what happens to Silver Denys in the book, so if you don’t want to know, this is your time to flee before you read spoilers.

In Fire and Blood, Silver Denys is living on Dragonstone at the outset of the Dance of the Dragons. He claims he’s a descendent of King Maegor I Targaryen – also known as Maegor the Cruel – but there’s a big problem with that: Maegor infamously never produced an heir. Some believe he was fathered by another Valyrian, but it’s never confirmed.

Article continues after ad

In the second season, we’ll likely see Jacaerys trying to rally dragonriders to seek revenge for Lucerys’ death. In the book, Denys steps up and attempts to mount Sheepstealer, but the dragon rips his arm off. While his sons attempt to help him, the Cannibal swoops in and eats all of them.

So, don’t expect to see Denys hanging around for long.

You can read more about House of the Dragon Season 2 here, and our other Game of Thrones coverage here.