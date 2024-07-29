House of the Dragon Season 2 finale trailer reveals dragon for the first time

A new dragon will take flight in House of the Dragon Season 2’s finale – and it could mean the introduction of a long-awaited Targaryen.

Season 2 Episode 7 ended on a spine-tingling note: Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White claimed Vermithor and Silverwing, with Aemond forced to flee with Vhagar after seeing Rhaenyra’s army of dragons.

However, there’s still some dragons left to see: it’s expected we’ll see Rhaena claim the wild dragon in the Vale, but it’s not appeared yet; Cannibal and Grey Ghost haven’t showed up, nor has Sheepstealer; and bar that small glimpse in Season 1, we haven’t met Dreamfyre.

Well, the Season 2 Episode 8 trailer has revealed a sneak peek at an important dragon: Tessarion, the “Blue Queen” ridden by Daeron Targaryen.

In Episode 7, we learned that Tessarion had “taken to wing”, so it’s not surprising that she’ll appear in the finale. The bigger question is this: will we actually see Daeron?

“We’re probably just gonna get a shot of the dragon flying and MAYBE a figure but we’re probably not gonna get introduced to the character or even see a clear shot of him,” one Redditor predicted.

“I hope we don’t see too much of her and they keep it for Season 3. Since this looks basically like a blue Arrax, as in placeholder model a la Sunfyre and Dreamfyre last season,” another commented.

Others are more hopeful, with one writing: “Perhaps they do still show his face because with filming for next season beginning in a few months, they probably know who he is going to be played by and have shot a quick cameo?”

“It would be really f**king annoying if they show Tessarion in the final minutes of the episode and don’t show Daeron. I want Daeron Targaryen,” another wrote.

In an interview with Variety after Episode 2, showrunner Ryan Condal said Daeron still hadn’t been cast – but he could be bluffing.

“I’ve said he’s a character in the show, but at this point in the story, he’s in Oldtown where he was warded off as a young child. So we don’t have a point-of-view character in that world yet and there is no dramatic reason to go there,” he explained.

“We know he’s not yet a dragon rider, but he’s had a dragon born to him. So he will come to the narrative and have a role to play, just as he does in the book – we’re just not there yet in the storytelling.”

