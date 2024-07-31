House of the Dragon Season 2 finale leaks as spoilers flood social media

House of the Dragon fans should take extreme caution on social media: the Season 2 finale has leaked online, and spoilers are everywhere.

Cast your mind back to 2022: days before it aired, the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale leaked in its entirety, with HBO slamming it as an “unlawful” action that ruined the experience for fans.

History has repeated itself… sort of. Ahead of Episode 8, with speculation ramping up over whether or not we’ll see Daeron Targaryen and if Rhaena will claim the wild dragon in the Vale, big spoilers are spreading across Twitter and TikTok.

Unlike last time, the full episode doesn’t appear to have been released in a single link. A TikTok account (got_s20, which has since been banned) shared several moments from the finale. It’s unclear if they were even in order, but it’s believed at least 30 minutes have leaked in total.

However, while the account may have vanished, those clips have been redistributed far and wide, revealing major plot points from the final episode.

If you don’t want it to be spoiled, now’s the time to mute as many terms as you can think of; Rhaenyra, Alicent, Aemond, Daemon, and plenty more.

This echoes Game of Thrones’ notorious history with leaks, with several episodes appearing online before their scheduled release dates.

“HBO security worse than King’s Landing,” one fan joked. “That f**king sucks man. It’s Tuesday. How are you gonna avoid spoilers until Sunday night? Smh,” another wrote.

“If any of you b*tches spoil the last episode watch out for ya accounts,” a third tweeted. “Why would anyone watch it there? Just wait for it to come out, it’s not that long. Don’t rob the people who worked on it of their views,” a fourth wrote.

