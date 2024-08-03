House of the Dragon Season 2 finale is the show’s longest episode ever

The House of the Dragon Season 2 finale will break a series record by having the longest runtime of the entire show.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is coming to an end, and the Targaryen civil war will showcase one of its bloodiest battles so far.

Though most viewers are excited to see how Rhaenyra, Aemond, and Alicent handle their ongoing conflict, some are worried Episode 8 won’t be able tocover every plot point.

Thankfully, all these worries can be put to bed, as it’s been confirmed that the Season 2 finale will break a show record by having the longest run time of any episode.

Season 2 Episode 8’s runtime is 1 hour and 13 minutes, or 73 minutes. It surpassed the previous record holder—Episode 2: ‘Rhaenyra the Cruel’—by one minute.

As a whole, Season 2 has featured many long episodes, from Episode 3’s 1 hour and 10 minutes (70 minutes) to Episode 1’s 1 hour and 4 minutes (64 minutes).

The episodes for House of the Dragon Season 1 were also pretty lengthy, with the longest—Episode 6: ‘The Princess and the Queen’—lasting around 1 hour and eight minutes (68 minutes).

House of the Dragon Season 2 may have leaned toward having longer episodes to compensate for the fact that it doesn’t have the same number of episodes as its predecessor.

Season 2 may be two episodes shorter, but each episode has been cleverly and creatively used to further the conflict between the Blacks and Greens.

Hopefully the Season 2 finale’s long runtime will allow fans to feel satisfied with where the story ends before the credits roll.

Before the finale, make sure you’re up to date with our House of the Dragon Season 2 release schedule, and check out our guides on Saera Targaryen, Hugh Hammer, and Ulf the White.