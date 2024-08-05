House of the Dragon Season 2 finale gives Game of Thrones fans “PTSD”

Frustrated fans have lashed out at the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale for recalling the worst aspects of Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8 has finally aired wrapping up the show’s second outing. While the ending did a lot to set up the coming Dance of the Dragons, the show’s longest episode so far was decidedly less climactic than fans expected.

Leaks of the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale may have gone some way towards dampening the excitement. However, certain fans of the show believe that there wasn’t much excitement to dampen.

Initial reactions to the episode from dedicated watchers are that House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8 was “boring”. The worst of the criticism likens it to the final season of Game of Thrones which was famously disappointing for many.

Fans have come out in droves to give their thoughts on House of the Dragon Season 2’s final episode and there are some very apparent concerns. Many critiqued the episode for being anticlimactic and believed it was a symptom of the season’s eight-episode structure.

“Good episode, horrible finale. In a 10-episode season, this would be a perfect episode 8 but with the current format it was a disaster to end it like this,” One X user opined. “It was a great episode but it had no business being a season finale. What this finale proved was that HOTD needs 10 episodes,” another replied.

Some viewers weren’t even willing to give the episode a caveat and criticized the whole second season of House of the Dragon. “It was a filler season. Giving us PTSD from GOT finale,” a fan complained. “Disappointing and boring, the whole season is just a massive filler,” another echoed.

Fortunately for HBO, not everyone was disappointed with House of the Dragon Season 2 or its finale. Many fans have praised the episode for effectively building to Season 3, though, the agonizing wait is mentioned frequently, even in the positive reviews.