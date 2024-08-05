House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8 recap:

House of the Dragon Season 2’s finale is here, but with less bloodshed than anticipated as the show sets up for a future showdown.

By the end of episode 7, Rhaenyra had amassed her dragon army. Addam of Hull pledged his (and Seasmoke’s) allegiance to the Blacks, and Hugh and Ulf claimed Vermithor and Silverwing respectively.

With impressive dragons now harbored on both sides of the war and Daemon’s time at Harrenhal finally proving fruitful, many expected a fiery and bloody climax to the season. Instead, episode 8 ties together the various storylines for what is sure to be an eventful showdown in Season 3.

Here’s everything that happens in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8. (Warning: major spoilers ahead!)

Larys urges Aegon to abandon King’s Landing

Tyland Lannister starts the episode by convincing the Triarchy to pledge their ships to Aegon. However, they want the Stepstones in return and promise their aid only if the Triarchy fleet’s commander, Sharako Lohar, agrees to join them. She tells Tyland he’s thin and frail, meaning he must prove himself first.

Meanwhile, Aemond sits on Vhagar and looks down at Sharp Point, a small seaside town that has earned his fury following the discovery of Rhaenyra’s newfound Dragonriders. Now, Sharp Point burns alongside the innocent smallfolk who lived within its walls.

In King’s Landing, Larys has learned of Sharp Point’s fate and quickly warns Aegon that the two must flee the city. He is convinced that Aemond will kill his brother to maintain the throne and that their half-sister is now too powerful to defeat.

Larys suggests he and Aegon live in Essos while the war plays out, but the burnt king is preoccupied, lamenting over Sunfyre, his loneliness, and the loss of his *ahem* sausage. Nonetheless, when Larys shares how Aegon could return a hero once the prince regent and Rhaenyra rain fire onto the smallfolk, the king reconsiders.

HBO Aegon and his burnt sausage are in more peril than ever.

The Blacks prepare to go on the offense

At Dragonstone, Jacaerys is threatened by the dragon seeds and makes it clear he doesn’t approve of the Black’s newest additions, especially after Silverwing’s new rider suggests they are both “cut from the same cloth”.

Corlys is pushing for Rhaenyra to strike now and, although she is initially hesitant (seriously, still?), she eventually agrees it is time to go on the offensive after the Sea Snake brings up Aemond’s attack on Sharp Point. He then reveals he has renamed his ship after his late wife, “The Queen Who Never Was,” and insists everything he does from here on out is for her.

At Harrenhal, Daemon is finally getting back into action with a gathering army and the arrival of Sir Alfred Broome, sent by Rhaenyra to find out where her husband’s loyalty lies. However, Alfred has other plans in mind and instead encourages Daemon to declare himself, claiming what they really need is a king. Simon Strong watches from the shadows, and he doesn’t like what he hears.

The Greens prepare for Rhaenyra’s attack

Alicent is also becoming an active character once more, having returned from her lake getaway to question Helaena on whether the two should run away together. Their conversation is interrupted by Aemond, who has also made his way back to King’s Landing after roasting smallfolk.

Aemond wants his sister to fly into battle on Dreamfyre but when Helaena insists she doesn’t want to kill anyone, he tries to forcibly drag her out of the room instead. Alicent intervenes, scolding her son for letting humiliation and insecurity lead to “ruin and death”.

She asks Aemond what he will do when Helaena’s mind is “broken”, hinting at what is to come. Afterward, Alicent requests the Grand Maester’s help to gain passage out of the city for another secret mission.

HBO Aemond received a bit of a scolding for his war crimes and such.

In the woods, the Green’s army has set up camp when Gwayne catches Criston sniffing Alicent’s handkerchief and confronts him about their affair. Criston doesn’t deny it and admits shame about letting his “desire for women” bring him continuous grief.

Gwayne tells him to suck it up and resist temptation, but Criston suggests that “all men are corrupt”. He then theorizes that the dragons’ entrance into the war has sealed their “annihilation”.

Back at the Triarchy, Tyland earns Sharako’s respect after a muddy fight. He is invited to dinner and she declares her fleets will set sail for Greens. She also asks Tyland to have children with her wives and he asks how many there are (it’s implied the number is high).

Rhaenyra flies to Harrenhal to confront Daemon

Still furious about the Dragonseeds, Jace is found sulking by Baela. He tells his future wife that the new riders are an “insult” to Targareans, but she disagrees and reminds him it does not matter who his father is – bastard or not, he is the prince and heir to the throne.

Later, the Blacks sit for dinner and Rhaenyra toasts to the three new rides, promising to knight them if they serve her well. She shares her plans to strike while they have the advantage and subdue her enemy’s allies, even if innocents must die to prevent bloodshed in the long run. Rhaenyra is also confident that with her dragon army, Vhagar is no threat.

As Ulf pushes his luck and wins no friends at the table, a message from Simon Strong arrives, warning Rhaenyra that treachery is brewing at Harrenhal. She takes off with Addam.

At the same time, Daemon goes with Alys to the Godswood and is granted a vision of the future, with plenty of reference to Game of Thrones. There’s the three-eyed raven, white walkers, and even the mother of dragons herself. He also sees Rhaenyra on the throne and Helaena warns he is only one part of the story.

Speaking of Helaena, Aemond is still trying to convince her to come fight at Harrenhal. She asks if he’ll burn her like he did Aegon if she refuses, and shares that she has foreseen both Aegon’s victory and Aemond’s death above the Gods Eye. He threatens to have her killed, but that won’t change anything and Helaena leaves Aemond to ponder his future demise.

Rhaenyra and Addam arrive at Harrenhal, greeted by Simon who takes the Black’s queen to see Daemon’s army. Following some cryptic Valerian about what is to come, Daemon pledges his fielty to Rhaenyra once more – much to Alfred’s disappointment – and encourages the gathered soldiers to fight for their queen. Relieved, Rhaenyra warns him not to leave her again.

HBO Rhaenyra now has a sizable host, seven dragons, and a partridge in a pear tree.

Alicent sneaks into Dragonstone

Corlys is trying to step into a more fatherly role with Alyn but is instead chastised for letting his two bastard sons grow up in poverty. Alyn tells the Sea Snake he doesn’t want anything from his father just because Laenor and Laena are dead, and makes it clear he serves only because he has to.

Back from Harrenhal, Rhaenyra worries about how many innocent people will die before the war ends. Mysaria tells her to stay strong, the realm cannot fall to those who care only for power and not peace.

Later that night, Rhaenyra is woken and finds out Alicent has snuck into the castle. Alicent offers an apology of sorts and admits she may have been mistaken about the “order” of things, but is called out for her hypocrisy when she mentions having a lover.

The two former friends go back and forth until Alicent finally warns Rhaenyra of Aemond’s plan to attack Harrenhal. She suggests the Blacks take King’s Landing while Helaena rules, promising they will surrender and that she can convince Aegon to bend the knee. But Rhaenyra says that isn’t possible as Aegon must die, asking Alicent to decide whether her son is a sacrifice she is willing to make.

Alicent agrees, recognizing history will paint her villain but unbothered so long as she and Helaena are “free”. She even asks Rhaenyra to join them, but Rhaenyra tells Alicent to leave.

HBO A Single shot made Daemon’s entire Harrenhal arc worthwhile.

The season ends with a bloody battle in sight, armies marching to war as the Dragonseeds prepare to fly and ships set sail for the Gullet. The Starks reach the crossing at the Twins and Otto is seen behind bars, while Aegon and Larys escape King’s Landing. Rhaena has also been seen wandering the Vale throughout the episode, and she finally encounters Sheepstealer at its conclusion.

It may have taken all of Season 2, but it looks like the Dance of the Dragons is finally here.