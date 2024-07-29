House of the Dragon fans shouldn’t get too excited for Helaena & Dreamfyre

If you’re hyped to see Helaena riding Dreamfyre in the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale… temper your expectations.

Season 2 hasn’t skimped on dragon action, whether it’s Rhaenys and Meleys’ face-off against Aemond and Vhagar at Rook’s Rest, Baela pursuing Criston Cole with Moondancer, or Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White claiming Vermithor and Silvering in Episode 7.

However, there’s one we’ve barely seen since the show began: Dreamfyre, Helaena Targaryen’s dragon.

There are reasons for that (which we won’t divulge, but you’re free to read the book House of the Dragon is based on), but the Season 2 Episode 8 trailer teased the possibility of Helaena finally mounting her dragon.

“Pretenders raise new riders against us,” Aemond tells Helaena in the trailer. “I need you to fly with Dreamfyre to battle.”

It’d be easy to presume that means we’ll see Helaena fighting the Blacks’ dragons in the finale. Not only does that never happen in the book (again, no spoilers), but there’s another scene in the trailer that indicates someone will stop Aemond from forcing Helaena into battle.

That person is Alicent. “You wish to rule the Seven Kingdoms, but you reign ruin and death,” she tells Aemond, and Helaena can be seen looking rather nervous behind her. This comes before Aemond’s line in the trailer, but it seems it’ll come after in the actual episode.

“I know y’all are getting excited about Helaena riding Dreamfyre, but I think Mama Alicent will be putting a stop to that,” one fan pointed out.

“Hear me out… he was trying to convince her to let someone claim Dreamfyre and he got too pushy [with] it and that’s when Alicent stopped him,” another speculated.

“We aren’t seeing Dreamfyre, scene after this is Helena breaking down at his request and Alicent yelling at Aemond and him looking visibly pissed,” a third predicted.

Don’t worry, though, because the Season 2 finale is set to introduce another new dragon: Tessarion the “Blue Queen”, ridden by Daeron Targaryen.

