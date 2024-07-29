House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 recap: Let the dragon auditions begin

The dragonseed plan is finally taking off as Addam of Hull joins the Blacks in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7.

At the end of the last House of the Dragon episode, Rhaenyra was taking to the skies to find out the identity of Seasmoke’s mysterious new rider (who we know to be Addam). Things have shifted for Team Black, with her and Mysaria sharing an intense kiss and Corlys taking Rhaenys’ place by Rhaenyra’s side.

Article continues after ad

Team Green, however, is dealing with Aemond taking his place on the Iron Throne while Aegon recovers from his near-death experience. Things aren’t looking great for anyone, least of all Alicent.

Here’s everything that happens in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7. (Warning: major spoilers ahead!)

Rhaenyra meets Addam of Hull

On the sandy shores, Rhaenyra confronts Addam, with Seasmoke and Syrax behind them. He insists that he didn’t take the dragon on purpose, but he wants to serve her and learn their ways.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s one more dragonrider for Team Black, which is exactly what she was hoping for. When she questions him, he refuses to confess that his real father is Corlys. She’s suspicious of him, but seeing that he’s proven her and Jace’s plan of value, she’s also pleased.

HBO

In King’s Landing, Alicent sits with the Grand Maester, who cleans her wound from the earlier attack on her and Helaena. (It’s rather similar to the same wound she gave Rhaenyra in Season 1, mind you.) Alicent then tells her guard that she wants to go on an outing on her own.

Article continues after ad

Larys learns of the Seasmoke sighting with a new rider from Lord Jasper, who tells Larys that he can deliver the news to Aemond himself. However, Larys isn’t so sure, considering how the rumor has come from so far and may not be true.

Article continues after ad

Back at Dragonstone, Rhaenyra returns with Addam. Her command is that Addam should stay as a guest and learn the art of dragonriding. The Small Council, naturally, isn’t happy about this, but Corlys instructs them to follow her command.

Article continues after ad

Rhaenyra and Mysaria discuss the strange circumstances in which Addam came to them. She assures Rhaenyra that there will be more people around Westeros with dragonriding blood. She also reminds her that the lowborn can be just as worthy sources of dragonriders as the highborn. Rhaenyra, who remembers the insults thrown at her own sons in court, decides to raise “an army of bastards.”

Daemon deals with the new Lord Tully

At Harrenhal, Daemon is (surprise, surprise) in turmoil. Lord Oscar Tully arrives, and Daemon attempts to get him on side, but the young lord isn’t so sure. But he does recognize the claim of Rhaenyra, and Daemon – her king consort.

Article continues after ad

It becomes clear that the rest of the Riverlands won’t necessarily come to heel, even with Lord Tully on his side. Together, they go outside to meet the rest of the lords. The rest of them aren’t happy at all to find that Lord Tully has pledged them to Daemon, and they argue back.

Article continues after ad

Lord Tully, despite his age, is happy to openly insult Daemon in front of the rest. Willem Blackwood pledges himself to Lord Tully, but the young lord decides to punish him for the atrocities at the Battle of the Burning Mill. He’s captured, and Daemon cuts off his head in front of the other lords.

Article continues after ad

HBO

When Daemon returns, he finds a weak and sickly King Viserys sitting on his bed. Viserys tells him that he never wanted the crown, but knows that Daemon did. When asked if he still wants it, Daemon doesn’t answer.

The hunt for dragons and dragonriders begins

At King’s Landing, Aemond is attempting to walk again. But it’s a painful and slow progress, which results in him going back to bed.

In the Gullet, Corlys finds Alyn of Hull and tells him to find ships for Rhaenyra, as well as sailors and swordsman. He also tells him that Addam has taken a dragon, with more riders being called. He carefully hints that Alyn might be able to do the same, though Alyn insists he doesn’t yearn for such a position.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Rhaena leaves the Vale with the young princes, set to take them to Essos. But as soon as they are out of sight, she runs to the site where the wild dragon of the Vale burned some lambs. It seems as though she’s hunting for it herself.

Alicent takes her horse into the woods unsupervised. There, she meets Ser Rickard. They have a camping ground set up, and when asked when she wants to return to the city, she suggests that she does not want to.

Article continues after ad

At Dragonstone, Jace makes it clear that he doesn’t like the idea of bastards riding dragons. It’s then that he openly brings up his own bastard heritage. His proof of legitimacy has always been his ability to ride a dragon – if other bastards can, then what does that make him? He begs her not to pursue her new plan, but when it’s clear that she has to go ahead with it, he storms out.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

HBO

The call for riders spreads through King’s Landing

Mysaria gives Alyn a message, which he then passes to a fisherman. The message makes its way into King’s Landing and to Rhaenyra’s handmaiden who is currently hiding there. She spreads word throughout the city that Rhaenyra is searching for dragonriders.

In a tavern, Ulf the White hears word of this. Although he’s been running his mouth about being a dragonseed, he admits that he doesn’t know whether it’s true. Even so, his friends encourage him to try out and claim his own.

Article continues after ad

Hugh Hammer gets the same message, and after a brief disagreement with his wife, he decides to leave and try for himself. Sadly, it’s also revealed that their daughter died. If he can claim a dragon, they can have everything they ever wanted and never go hungry again.

As such, all the dragonriders who want their shot sneak aboard boats and head to Dragonstone.

Article continues after ad

In the woods, Alicent walks by herself. She heads towards a large lake, stripping off her coat and walking into the water to float on her back.

Article continues after ad

Time for the dragon test

Rhaenyra watches as the potential dragonriders file into the Dragonstone castle. When she goes down to address them, the dragon keepers argue with her for insulting the dragons by bringing the bastards to claim them. They then leave in anger.

Rhaenyra then addresses those who have arrived. She tells them that everything she thought she knew about dragons was wrong. If they survive their attempt to claim a dragon, their lives will forever be changed. If they can find riders for the remaining two dragons, then they finally have a chance to win the war.

Article continues after ad

First up: Vermithor. A huge task, since he is the second-biggest dragon and perhaps the most fearsome after Vhagar. Together, they head into the dragon lair. She calls Vermithor, who wakes and approaches the terrified onlookers.

Article continues after ad

She leaves the crowd to sort themselves, watching from safety. As Vermithor looks upon the crowd, it’s unclear at first who might be able to lay their claim. The first man who tries is burned horrifically, along with others.

Article continues after ad

Many, including Ulf and Hugh, are knocked into the dragonpit in the chaos. Others continue to be killed by dragonfire, but when Hugh confronts the dragon head-on, it doesn’t do anything. He screams at the beast, who merely watches him. It then becomes clear: Vermithor has chosen his new rider.

While attempting to escape, Ulf runs into Silverwing, who hides further in the dragonpit. But like Vermithor, she doesn’t kill him, cementing their bond and claiming him as her rider.

Article continues after ad

Aemond sees what Rhaenyra is made of

The Small Council in King’s Landing discuss Ormund Hightower’s slow progress in their march. They also announce that Daeron’s dragon Tessarion has finally taken to wing, meaning he can join the fight soon. (Yay!)

Article continues after ad

But Aemond hears the people outside yelling and screaming. Out of the window, he can see Silverwing, who is being clumsily ridden by Ulf. He plummets towards the Red Keep and soon flies off, and Aemond runs out on horseback towards the scene. Vhagar is chilling in a field, so he mounts her to quickly to go after the other dragon.

Article continues after ad

HBO

He flies towards Dragonstone in pursuit of Silverwing, but quickly turns around. Rhaenyra watches from the ground, her other dragons and new dragonriders behind her. Finally, Aemond can see what she’s capable of.

For more, check out our House of the Dragon Season 2 release schedule. You can also check out our guides to all the Game of Thrones dragons, and learn about Nettles, the missing dragonseed.