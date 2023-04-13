House of the Dragon star may not return in Season 2

The streaming service formerly known as HBO Max just dropped a series of updates about House of the Dragon Season 2, including a cast list – but it looks like one major character may not be making a return.

It’s a big week for the network, as Warner Bros. Discovery announced its revamped streaming service combining HBO Max and Discovery+ at a press event on Wednesday. The new name? Max. While fans have a lot to say about the rebrand, the focus is mainly on the slew of major TV show announcements made at the same event, with updates on the Harry Potter series (that no one asked for), The Penguin, True Detective: Night Country, the Gremlins animated show, and The Conjuring spin-off.

What’s more, the Game of Thrones universe is expanding, with George R. R. Martin’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight receiving a straight to series order. Alongside the new spin-off, there were some major updates for House of the Dragon Season 2 just before the event.

Given the success of the prequel show’s first run last summer, it’s no surprise it will be back for round two, with Warner Bros. Discovery announcing that production has officially begun. The cast list has also been released, but eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed a significant name missing.

House of the Dragon’s Graham McTavish may not return in Season 2

Graham McTavish, who played Ser Harrold Westerling in House of the Dragon’s debut season, is absent from the Season 2 cast list. This would suggest he won’t be returning, although the news is yet to be confirmed with an official statement.

To refresh your memory, Ser Westerling is a knight from House Westerling and the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard under King Viserys I Targaryen. Though the character didn’t get bumped off in Season 1, he did do a runner after refusing to follow Otto Hightower’s demands to take his knights to Dragonstone and assassinate Princess Rhaenyra.

HBO

Otto’s plan was to clear the Iron Throne for Aegon Targaryen following King Viserys’s death, but Ser Westerling refused to betray his former leader. He removed his cloak and resigned from his post, saying: “I am Lord Commander of the Kingsguard. I recognize no authority but the king’s, and until there is one, I have no place here.”

Though the honorable commander made no appearance in the finale, there was no reason he couldn’t return to Westeros – but the new cast list suggests otherwise. All that being said, there’s still the chance he might show up in future seasons.

Which cast members will be returning in House of the Dragon Season 2?

Among those who will be returning are Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, and Matthew Needham as Larys Strong.

Additional returning cast members include Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, and Jefferson Hall.

Despite being fan favorites, it was recently confirmed that we won’t be seeing Milly Alcock and Emily Carey reprise their roles as the younger versions of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Lady Alicent Hightower, respectively, due to the timeline.

You can read more about House of the Dragon Season 2 here, and check out all our Game of Thrones coverage here.