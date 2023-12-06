House of the Dragon Season 2 may be worse than the Red Wedding

House of the Dragon Season 2 is set to feature one of the most horrific moments in all of Game of Thrones – and fans think it’ll be worse than the Red Wedding.

Game of Thrones built its once-formidable legacy on two crucial components: patient storytelling that relished the long curve of an arc, not just the end; and its calculated shock factor, excluding Season 8.

The Red Wedding is, arguably, the most harrowing gut-punch in the show’s run. We won’t spoil the details for those who haven’t experienced it for themselves, but it’s one of the moments that exceeds its reputation when you watch it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While the first season of the prequel series delivered some heavy blows, especially that cataclysmic sky-high death in the finale, the trailer for Season 2 teases something much, much worse.

We are going to be discussing likely spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2 based on the events of Fire and Blood. You have been warned.

House of the Dragon Season 2 trailer teases Blood and Cheese

At around the 0:52 mark in the new House of the Dragon Season 2 teaser trailer, you can see a bearded man holding a knife to Helaena’s neck. Check it out below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

We’re not going to tell you everything, but here’s what you should know: he is almost definitely either Blood or Cheese, two assassins responsible for a huge, disturbing death in George R.R. Martin’s original book. If you want the grisly details, go here.

Article continues after ad

Reacting to the trailer, one user tweeted: “The Blood & Cheese episode of House of The Dragon WOULD get HBO banned from television if portrayed like the book lmaoo. That sh*t is WICKED.”

Article continues after ad

“I’m team Black down but when it comes to Blood and Cheese I’m WHACKING everybody. My poor Helaena didn’t deserve that,” another wrote. “That Blood and Cheese gone blow the Red Wedding clean out the water the internet gone break that day,” a third tweeted. “Blood & Cheese is going to be bigger than the Red Wedding. Make sure you take off work b/c history will be made honey!” a fourth posted.

Article continues after ad

Many suspect the events of the Blood and Cheese storyline could unfold in Episode 1 of the second season, believed to be titled ‘A Son for a Son’ and written by showrunner Ryan Condal.

Article continues after ad

House of the Dragon Season 2 will premiere on HBO in summer 2024. You can find out more here.