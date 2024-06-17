House of the Dragon Season 2: Aegon the Magnanimous name explained

King Aegon finally gets to reign in House of the Dragon Season 2, but what does his nickname “Aegon the Magnanimous” mean?

House of the Dragon Season 2 will have plenty of bloodshed and battles, and it all comes down to two siblings duking it out for the Iron Throne. Right now, King Aegon II wears the crown, and Season 2 Episode 1 sees him in the early stages of his rule.

He’s got a lot to learn, but Otto Hightower and Alicent are determined to steer him in the direction they choose. In one of the character’s first court sessions, he gets named “Aegon the Magnanimous.”

Article continues after ad

But what does this nickname mean, exactly, and why do they call him that? Here’s what you need to know.

What is Aegon the Magnanimous?

“Aegon the Magnanimous” is the name given to Aegon II after he becomes king, otherwise known as a cognomen.

Throughout history, monarchs have been given cognomens, which is essentially a nickname that sums up their attributes. Think “Catherine the Great” or “William the Conqueror.” In Game of Thrones’ case, this could be “Bran the Broken” or “Tommen the Boy King”.

Article continues after ad

HBO

This is something used quite frequently in Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, and has been a point of discussion before. In House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1, Aegon II is given the name “Aegon the Magnanimous”, which he later questions.

Article continues after ad

Prior to him, King Aegon I (his namesake) was known as “Aegon the Conqueror.”

What does “magnanimous” mean?

Magnanimous means “generous or forgiving, especially towards a rival or less powerful person.”

Does that sound like Aegon? Not really.

In Episode 1, we are given insight into how he could run his kingdom. During court with the “smallfolk,” Aegon attempts to make promises and right wrongs with the workers of King’s Landing in preparation for the oncoming war. However, he’s talked down by Otto.

While this could be an indication that Aegon, in some respects, might be magnanimous, he certainly isn’t “forgiving” to his rivals. In fact, he’s gunning to start the war against his half-sister Rhaenyra.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What’s more, Aegon later rejects this name himself. In a drinking session with his friends, he jokingly suggests other names, including the charming “Aegon the Dragonc*ck.”

For more of Episode 1’s antics, check out our guide to Blood and Cheese, Cregan Stark, and Alyrie Florent. You can also check out the full House of the Dragon Season 2 release schedule, and read our House of the Dragon Season 2 review.