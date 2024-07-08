House of the Dragon reveals huge bombshell about Alyn of Hull

House of the Dragon Season 2 introduced Alyn of Hull, Corlys’ mysterious savior – and after much speculation, a major theory has just been confirmed.

In House of the Dragon Season 1, the Sea Snake was gravely injured while fighting in the Stepstones. He survived thanks to Alyn, a member of the Velaryon fleet who dove into the water to save him.

After Corlys spoke to him in Season 2 Episode 1, as well as Rhaenys’ scene in Episode 4, viewers became suspicious of a deeper connection between the two characters.

Readers of George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood already know the truth behind Alyn of Hull, but now it’s been confirmed by Eve Best: he’s Corlys’ bastard son, making him a dragonseed alongside his brother Addam.

Article continues after ad

HBO

This technically hasn’t been said in the show, but Best discussed it in an interview with Variety, having been asked how Alyn changes Rhaenys’ view of her marriage to Corlys.

Article continues after ad

“It’s absolute agony, and it’s been this secret between them. We talked, Steven [Toussaint] and I, and we really felt that they had never, it had never been spoken about,” she said.

“And yet, absolutely, it’s the biggest sword in her heart, obviously. Up until now, he’d been really her rock, the ground beneath our feet.

“And feeling that suddenly was unstable, feeling this relationship through the presence of Alyn and Addam suddenly rearing its head again, having been so deeply buried by her, never spoken of by him. He’s in complete denial about it, and it’s absolute agony for her. I really felt like her heart was breaking.”

Article continues after ad

By the end of Episode 4, Corlys becomes a widower when Rhaenys is killed during the Battle at Rook’s Rest. With both of their children dead (or presumed to have been killed, in Laenor’s case), Alyn or Addam may be the heir to Driftmark.

Article continues after ad

Make sure you keep up to date with the House of the Dragon Season 2 release schedule, and if you want to read a little deeper, we’ve got five creepy Westeros mysteries too dark for House of the Dragon. You can also find other TV shows streaming this month.