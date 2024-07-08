House of the Dragon’s most emotional deaths won’t be the Targaryens

As fire scorches the sky, and blood darkens the ash of the fallen, we’ll mourn the House of the Dragon – but not the Targaryens.

The dragons finally danced in Season 2 Episode 4, with Aegon’s Sunfyre, Rhaenys’ Meleys, and Aemond’s Vhagar soaring, clawing, and blazing above the battle at Rook’s Nest.

For fans, seeing the civil war’s namesake in action was a long-awaited, exciting prospect: dragon on dragon, kin against kin, as hateful and bloody as the gods could fathom.

However, by allowing dragon warfare, Rhaenyra admitted to Jacaerys that she’d unleashed “horror” onto the realm. Now, the price of our wishes is clear: the beauty of the spectacle isn’t worth the bloodshed of these magnificent, tender creatures tearing themselves apart.

Article continues after ad

Dragons are frightening; as Viserys said, the “idea that we control them is an illusion… they’re a power man should never have trifled with.”

Article continues after ad

Just as it brought Old Valyria its doom, the Targaryen dynasty (and the Seven Kingdoms) is already being brought to its knees by dragons. The mere flicker of darkness as their wings block the sun’s light is enough to incite panic, no matter an army’s readiness.

Yet, despite the clear and present danger of a dragon quaking the earth, Episode 4 was a testament to their souls.

Aegon, embittered by Alicent and his council’s thinly veiled contempt, smiles as Sunfyre nuzzles into his chest, just as your dog would welcome you home. He may be drunk, but his dragon’s affection briefly sobers him.

Article continues after ad

The extent of the bond between dragon and rider is brutally evident by the end of the episode. As Vhagar locks her jaws on Meleys’ neck, the dragon shrieks in agony before turning for one last apologetic look at the queen who was; their eyes lock in resignation, accepting a fate neither deserve and freefalling into the next life together.

Article continues after ad

It aches the heart, but it might be even worse; Meleys is visibly in pain and perhaps even terrified as she faces death… but what if she’s also confused, wondering why Prince Baelon’s dragon (Rhaenys’ brother, who rode alongside her) would hurt her?

Article continues after ad

HBO

Later, when Aemond finds Aegon in the woods after blasting him with fire, Sunfyre is wrapped around him – just as a dog would protect its pup. Even in a dire state, the dragon remembered to keep him safe.

This isn’t to say that House of the Dragon doesn’t warrant sadness for its characters. Tears were shed at Lucerys’ unjust, nightmarish death above the clouds and Rhaenyra’s screen-staring rage as the dance began. When Viserys sat on the throne for the last time, limping to renew his certainty in his heir, and Daemon placed the throne on his head… how could you not cry?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But there’s something especially upsetting about the brawling and loss of dragons, viciously pitted against their own kind to an end that’s never certain; Meleys’ death at Rook’s Nest may be the first of the war, but it won’t be the last.

These are wild animals far removed from mankind, yet they’re tragically forced to follow the whims of inhumanity. Their loyalty is House of the Dragon’s greatest tragedy; if only they knew their majesty was being abused as a weapon.

Alas, their suffering won’t stop. One dragon’s roar is another’s scream, and all we can do is listen.

Article continues after ad

Make sure you keep up to date with the House of the Dragon Season 2 release schedule, and if you want to read a little deeper, we’ve got five creepy Westeros mysteries too dark for House of the Dragon. You can also find other TV shows streaming this month.