House of the Dragon’s major change to Rook’s Rest battle makes perfect sense

Like the rest of Season 2, House of the Dragon just made a notable change from the books during Episode 4, but it’s actually a smart move. (Warning: spoilers ahead.)

The Battle at Rook’s Rest is a huge shift during the Targaryen Civil War. And as our first big dragon-on-dragon fight of House of the Dragon Season 2, it hits audiences with Rhaenys’ death and Aegon’s life-changing injuries.

For the most part, Rook’s Rest plays out similarly to the book House of the Dragon is based on. However, there’s one key change that reflects the difference in one major character, and it’s all to do with Aemond and his attack on Aegon.

In the book, a trap is laid for Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys, involving both Aemond and Aegon atop their dragons springing out and surprising her. However, in the TV show, Aegon isn’t involved at all. It’s only when he gets drunk and decides to ignore the advice of his council that he enters the battle, almost ruining the plan altogether.

As he becomes entangled in the dragon battle in the sky, Aemond launches out on Vhagar, sending dragonfire towards both him and Rhaenys. In the book, Aegon’s fall and subsequent burns seem more accidental, but in the show, there’s no denying that Aemond knows exactly what he’s doing.

House of the Dragon viewers have since dubbed this as a good decision since it not only heightens Aemond’s own motivations but also serves as sweet revenge for Aegon’s bullying all these years.

“After their pissing contest at the council, I’m not mad at the change they made at Rook’s Rest,” said one user on Reddit. “It’ll make Aemond’s line, ‘It looks better on me anyways’ even colder.”

“Also, in Season 1 Aemond addresses that he believes himself as the better fit for a king,” noted another. “Considering Jaehaerys’ death and no Maelor, Aemond is now Aegon’s heir and has more motivation to try to get him out of the picture. I really liked the change!”

Another added: “That’s why Aemond didn’t take off with Vhagar right away. He knew that there was a chance Aegon would be taken down or fall off. Why put himself in harm’s way when someone else might finish the job? So just give it a minute, then go and see what happens. It was fully intended as revenge and retribution.”

“The way it was phrased in the leak made it seem like it was premeditated and that Aegon was already in on the plan to ambush Rhaenys,” one comment said. “I like how it actually played out though with it being partly Aegon’s fault for being incredibly foolhardy. It also makes sense since yeah Aegon has been a tremendous ass**le to Aemond.”

Unlike the changes made to the source material so far (like Blood and Cheese, for example), it seems this update was a tactical one that paid off.

Unlike the changes made to the source material so far (like Blood and Cheese, for example), it seems this update was a tactical one that paid off.