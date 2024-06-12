House of the Dragon has so many leaks, fans think they’ve been “planted”

There’s already plenty to discuss in House of the Dragon Season 2, but the series has had so many leaks that fans are starting to think they’ve been “planted.”

We’re mere days away from finding out what House of the Dragon Season 2 has in store for us, with the opening episodes set to be incredibly explosive — check out our House of the Dragon Season 2 review for our thoughts on those!

Alongside anticipated plotlines including Blood and Cheese and Otto Hightower‘s rise to prevalence, there has been a ton of leaks predicting what’s coming up — and fans are so confused, they now think the House of the Dragon leaks might be “planted.”

“At this point, I think HBO paid people to spread ‘leaks’,” one fan posted on Reddit. “They don’t want people to get spoiled like with Season 1. I’ve never seen so many different interpretations of an episode before, funnily enough all agreeing Alicent and Criston will be sh**ging while Blood and Cheese is happening, and that it is different.”

A second weighed in: “Gotta admit I’m pretty excited to open this sub after watching the episode. It will be absolutely chaotic,” while a third agreed: “This sub is going to be an actual warzone Sunday.”

“It’s like Game of Thrones all over again,” a fourth fan stated about the House of the Dragon Season 2 leaks.

It goes without saying that HBO has not been confirmed to be “planting” any kind of leaks intentionally, as this is merely viewer speculation.

Fan concern for what the leaks say isn’t too surprising, given the sheer amount circling on social media. Everything from full details of the first two episodes, specific leaks about Daemon and Rhaenyra, and even plot points for the Season 2 finale have been explored by hundreds of House of the Dragon viewers online.

Even the cast is getting slammed for their part in it, with Prince Jacaerys Velaryon actor Harry Collett seen calling Bethany Antonia, who plays Lady Baela Targaryen, his “wife” during press interviews.

The only leak we know to be true is that Alicent and Criston will be together during the Blood and Cheese siege after Fabian Frankel confirmed the plot during pre-season interviews.

Anything else? Well… it’s up to the ultimate battle of Greens vs. Blacks.

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on June 16. Make sure you check out our breakdown of the Targaryen kings and the wildest House of the Dragon fan fiction online. You can also find other new TV shows streaming this month.