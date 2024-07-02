House of the Dragon just confirmed huge Daenerys Easter egg in Season 2 Episode 3

House of the Dragon Season 2 just confirmed the dragon eggs shown in Episode 3 belong to the realm’s favorite future queen, Daenerys.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 kept audiences on their toes with its shocking reunion and cameo. It also included a huge Easter egg surrounding a significant Game of Thrones character.

While sending her niece/step-daughter Rhaena off to the Vale to garner support for her cause, Rhaenyra Targaryen gives her four dragon eggs to sweeten the deal.

However, three of those eggs were already familiar to those who watched Game of Thrones as Episode 3 director Geeta Vasant Patel confirmed they’re the same ones gifted to Daenerys for her wedding in Game of Thrones Season 1.

“Those are Daenerys’ eggs,” Patel told Mashable. “All of us who work on this show are big Game of Thrones fans, so it was very exciting to shoot that scene.”

On the eve of her wedding to Khal Drogo, Master Illyrio Mopatis gives Daenerys three dragon eggs that will go on to hatch into her reliable hoard: Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion.

These eggs were significant at the time, as dragons hadn’t been seen in the realm for hundreds of years. However, Daenerys, born with the blood of the dragon, was able to hatch the babies by walking into a fire pit and coming out completely unscathed.

The mentioning of Daenerys’ dragons is a big step away from the book House of the Dragon is based on. As Fire and Blood explained, her dragon eggs actually made their way to Essos during the reign of King Jaehaerys I, which took place before the novel’s plot began.

Rhaena’s wardship over the dragon eggs in House of the Dragon Season 2 allows the writers a bit more flexibility when explaining how one of the Targaryen’s most prized possessions came to be in someone else’s hands.

The fourth egg in the bundle will eventually hatch to unveil Rhaena’s dragon, Morning, but the fate of the other three and how Rhaena lost them is sure to be revealed in the back half of Season 2.

