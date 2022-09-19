House of the Dragon: Joffrey Lonmouth and Laenor, explained

House of the Dragon Episode 5 reunites us with Laenor Velaryon, and introduces a new character: Ser Joffrey Lonmouth – but who is he, and what’s his relationship with Laenor?

Laenor (Theo Nate) was first seen in House of the Dragon Episode 3, when Daemon (Matt Smith) and Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) worked together to rid the Stepstones of the Crabfeeder and his army. Just when it looked like Daemon would be killed, Laenor rode in on his own dragon, Seasmoke, and set the beach ablaze.

House Velaryon steered clear of the Targaryens in the previous episode, given their campaign was conducted without the king’s leave. However, Viserys made a key decision: Rhaenyra will marry Laenor and bring the two Valyrian families together again.

In Episode 5, we spend a bit more time with Laenor ahead of the wedding – but we also meet Ser Joffrey Lonmouth. Let’s dig into his backstory and what happens to him.

Spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 5 to follow…

House of the Dragon: Who is Joffrey Lonmouth?

Joffrey Lonmouth, played by Solly McLeod, is a knight from House Lonmouth who served during the reign of King Viserys.

Not only is he the favored knight and companion of Laenor, but he’s also his secret lover. In Episode 5, both Laenor’s parents and Rhaenyra allude to his sexuality and how he has a “different taste.”

Apart from his eventual fate, George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood doesn’t have a lot of backstory for the character, with few details concerning House Lonmouth throughout the author’s works.

House of the Dragon: What happens to Joffrey Lonmouth?

When we first meet Joffrey, he’s practicing his sword-fighting with Laenor as Viserys and Rhaenyra arrive.

Later, after Laenor finds out about the Targaryen proposal, he sits on the beach with Joffrey, who teases him about becoming king. As they play-fight and kiss, Joffrey says Rhaenyra must also have a “paramore.”

Rhaenyra and Laenor’s wedding rolls around, and Joffrey looks on from the sidelines as the couple enjoy their first dance. Meanwhile, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) – Rhaenyra’s Kingsguard whom she slept with in Episode 4 – also watches the couple, sick with jealousy.

Joffrey sees Criston’s expression and deduces his love for Rhaenyra, believing him to be the so-called “paramore”, and taunts him. He tells Criston that he knows his secret, and they should protect each other’s love for the bride and groom so they can remain safe.

Criston soon loses his temper and attacks Joffrey in the middle of the wedding. While others rescue Rhaenrya from the chaos, nobody stops Criston from viciously beating Joffrey to death, leaving him with a face like a smashed burger.

In the book, he’s still killed by Criston, but it goes down a bit differently. Joffrey rides as Laenor’s champion in the tourney, while Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) rides for Rhaenyra.

During the competition, Criston attacks Joffrey with a morningstar and cracks his helm, and he dies after six days without ever regaining consciousness. Laenor later names his third child after him.

House of the Dragon Episode 6 will be available to watch on September 25 in the US and September 26 in the UK.