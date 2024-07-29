House of the Dragon: How many unclaimed dragons are left?

House of the Dragon just introduced two new dragonlords to Westeros, with most of Dragonstone’s creatures now paired with riders… except a select few.

After Steffon Darklyn’s ill-fated attempt to mount Seasmoke (RIP to a real one), he flew away and chose his own rider: Addam of Hull.

Season 2 Episode 7 opened with Rhaenyra antagonizing Addam; after all, how would you react if a “lowborn” suddenly took to the skies with your late husband’s dragon?

However, once he swiftly bent the knee, she admitted she was glad… because it means anyone of Valyrian descent can claim a dragon, including Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White.

There are 3 unclaimed dragons in House of the Dragon

Three dragons haven’t been claimed in House of the Dragon: Cannibal, Grey Ghost, and Sheepstealer… and they’re all wild.

Bantam Books Cannibal will never be claimed in House of the Dragon.

In Episode 7, Hugh and Ulf claimed Vermithor (the second-biggest dragon in the world, just behind Vhagar) and Silverwing respectively. We’ve yet to see Tessarion, but she’s ridden by Daeron Targaryen.

Other dragons in and around Dragonstone have riders, despite their absence in Season 2: Vermax, ridden by Jacaerys; and Dreamfyre, Helaena’s dragon (don’t expect to see her riding it, though).

Will someone claim a wild dragon?

Rhaena is expected to claim Sheepstealer, but we’d be surprised if anyone successfully mounts Cannibal or Grey Ghost.

Nettles rides Sheepstealer in George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood, but given her absence and the show’s heavy hint there’s a wild dragon in the Vale, you should bet on Rhaena finding him in the Season 2 finale.

This clearly irked Martin, who penned a long post about how his dragons aren’t nomadic. “Think about it. If dragons were nomadic, they would have overrun half of Essos, and the Doom would only have killed a few of them,” he wrote.

“Similarly, the dragons of Westeros seldom wander far from Dragonstone. The three wild dragons mentioned in Fire & Blood have lairs on Dragonstone… ignore canon, and the world you’ve created comes apart like tissue paper.”

Cannibal will never be ridden. He’s wild in the truest sense of the word, known for eating smaller dragons and devouring anyone who dares to approach him. If he appears, it’ll probably be in Season 3 – and there will be blood.

In the book, Alyn of Hull attempts to find Grey Ghost, to no avail. He is a notoriously elusive dragon, so don’t expect any big changes to the source material there.

Make sure you know when the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale comes out