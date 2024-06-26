House of the Dragon: Helaena Targaryen’s powers and prophesies explained

Throughout House of the Dragon Season 1 and 2, Helaena Targaryen has been shown to have some sort of powers that allow her to deliver prophesies, but what exactly can she do?

House of the Dragon Season 2 has put more of a spotlight on Queen Helaena Targaryen thanks to the horrifying actions Blood and Cheese committed against her and Aegon’s child.

This incident once again highlighted Helaena’s mystical inclinations, as this gruesome death fulfilled a vision she had previously.

So, it’s clear Helaena is imbued with with some kind of magical clairvoyance, but what exactly are these powers? And what other visions has she received? Here’s everything you need to know. Warning: spoilers below.

Article continues after ad

Helaena Targaryen powers explained

Helaena Targaryen is a dreamer aka someone who experiences prophetic dreams or visions.

Helaena’s visions are known as dragon dreams which only effect those of Valyrian descent as they have the blood of the dragon running through their veins.

Article continues after ad

Max

Throughout the Targaryen bloodline, there have been seven documented dreamers: Daenys the Dreamer, Aegon the Conqueror, Helaena, Daeron the Drunken, Daemon II Blackfyre, Maester Aemon, and Daenerys Targaryen.

Dragon dreams often involve the Targaryens’ signature pets, but not always. However, the most important thing about dreamers is that their visions always come true.

The most famous dragon dream came from Aegon the Conqueror which he named ‘A Song of Ice and Fire.’ This dream went on to become the overarching plot of Game of Thrones.

Article continues after ad

Aegon’s prophecy predicted the return of the White Walkers and the Prince That Was Promised who would save the world from the long winter.

It was this vision that convinced Aegon to pursue his quest to unite the Seven Kingdoms in order to prepare for the war against the White Walkers.

What predictions did she make in Season 1?

Helaena made three key predictions in Season 1 concerning Aemond losing an eye, Rhaenys’ dramatic escape, and the Dance of the Dragons itself.

Article continues after ad

Most of the visions Helaena recited throughout House of the Dragon Season 1 didn’t affect her directly, but were tethered to some of the show’s biggest moments.

Article continues after ad

“He will have to close an eye.”

The first time Helaena ever recounted a dragon dream was in Season 1, Episode 6 ‘The Princess and the Queen.’

Her middle brother, Aemond, was being teased by their eldest brother, Aegon, and their nephews, Lucerys and Jacaerys Velaryon, for not being bonded to a dragon like they were.

Alicent comforts Aemond by telling him it would be his turn to have a dragon soon and Helaena, overhearing their conversation, agrees with her mother’s statement. But she adds Aemond “will have to close an eye” in order to get what he desires.

Max

Her prediction comes true later in the episode as Aemond gets into a fight with Luke and has his eye slashed out with a knife. Despite “closing” one eye, Aemond is able to claim Vhagar — the largest known dragon in Westeros — as his own.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Hand turns loom; spool of green, spool of black, dragons of flesh, weaving dragons of thread.”

Her second vision was featured in Episode 7, titled ‘Driftmark’, where she fixates on a spider during Laena Velaryon’s funeral.

While playing with the spider, Helaena recites her most famous vision to date to her brother/soon-to-be-husband Aegon, “Hand turns loom; spool of green, spool of black, dragons of flesh, weaving dragons of thread.”

This vision is a clear description of the Dance of the Dragons aka the civil war between House Targaryen and House Hightower.

The Hand is referring to Otto Hightower, who acted as the Hand of King Viserys and turned the “loom” of Westeros in order to secure his grandson’s place as heir to the Iron Throne.

Article continues after ad

Spools of green and black is a nod to the colors of the soon to be waring factions, and the battle itself is called the Dance of Dragons, so it makes sense she would have seen dueling dragons in her dream.

Article continues after ad

“Beware the beast beneath the boards.”

Helaena’s final prophecy of Season 1 came towards the end of the story in Episode 8, ‘The Lord of the Tides.’

During a fairly light-hearted dinner with the entire Targaryen clan, Helaena suddenly warns everyone to “beware the beast beneath the boards.”

While no one understood what she meant at the time, her vision came true one episode later when Viserys’ sister, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, flew her dragon, Meleys, up through the floorboards of the Dragonpit during Aegon’s coronation.

Article continues after ad

Rhaenys, who supports Rhaenyra’s claim as heir, used her dragon to escape King’s Landing after the Hightowers usurped the throne. Though she had an opportunity to burn the entire family to crisp, she instead flew to Dragonstone to warn Rhaenyra, thus ensuring Helaena’s Dance of Dragons prophecy came true.

Will Helaena Targaryen have any visions in Season 2?

Helaena has received only one vision in Season 2 so far, relating to Blood and Cheese.

In House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1, when discussing Rhaenyra potentially attacking the city, Helaena tells Aegon, “I’m afraid… Not of dragons. Of rats.”

Article continues after ad

While she had voiced her dislike for rats in Season 1 as well, this complaint held a lot more weight as this comment came days before the events perpetrated by Blood and Cheese.

Article continues after ad

As Lucerys and Aemond’s final fight led to the younger boy’s death, Rhaenyra’s husband, Daemon Targaryen sought retribution. He then enlisted the help of Blood, a member of the Kingsguard, and Cheese, a ratcatcher within the castle.

Max

Although they were supposed to kill Aemond, the pair couldn’t find him, but they did stumble upon Helaena and her twin children, Jaehaerys and Jaehaera.

Blood and Cheese then killed and decapitated Jaehaerys to fufill’s Daemon’s request for “a son for a son,” leaving Helaena completely traumatized.

As Season 2 still has six more episodes left under its belt, it’s possible Helaena Targaryen will have more dragon dreams that accurately predict the show’s future.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more, check out our House of the Dragon Season 2 release schedule to see when the new episode is out. You can also read our Season 2 Episode 2 recap for more details, or learn more about Hugh Hammer and Alyrie Florent.