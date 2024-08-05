House of the Dragon: What is the Gods Eye?

The House of the Dragon Season 2 finale name-drops one of the most significant locations in the Dance of the Dragons: the Gods Eye.

Shortly after Daemon’s final vision at Harrenhal, where we see him being sucked into the depths of… somewhere, Season 2 Episode 8 pivots to an intense conversation between Aemond and Helaena.

Earlier in the House of the Dragon finale, Aemond tries to force Helaena to “lay waste to Daemon and his army” with Dreamfyre. Alicent stops him, and he storms off in a strop.

Later, he confronts her on the balcony. Not only does she double down on her refusal to fight, but she reveals how much she knows about his treachery – and perhaps something about his fate, and it involves the Gods Eye. Spoilers to follow…

What is the Gods Eye?

The Gods Eye is the biggest lake in the Seven Kingdoms, located near Harrenhal in the riverlands.

There’s a small island in the center of the lake: the Isle of Faces, where the Children of the Forest and the First Man agreed to peaceful coexistence (an event known as the Pact) after their war more than 10,000 years ago.

Don’t expect to see it in House of the Dragon or any other Game of Thrones spinoff, though. Even after thousands of years, it remains unexplored.

“Whether the green men still survive on their isle is not clear although there is the occasional account of some foolhardy young riverlord taking a boat to the isle and catching site of them before winds wise up or a flock of ravens drives him away,” The World of Ice & Fire reveals.

The castle overlooks its northern shore, while an unnamed town sits along its southern shore. It’s never been given a name in any of George R.R. Martin’s published material, despite Arya spending a night there in A Clash of Kings.

How Aemond is connected to the Gods Eye

In Fire and Blood, Aemond dies in the Battle Above Gods Eye, an epic fight against Daemon that takes both of their lives… presumably.

HBO

In Episode 8, after Helaena reveals she knows that Aemond “burned” Aegon at Rook’s Nest, she gives him a grim prediction. “Aegon will be king again. He’s yet to see victory. He sits on a wooden throne. And you… you’ll be dead. You were swallowed up in the Gods Eye, and you were never seen again.”

This is the biggest tease yet for Aemond and Daemon’s long-awaited face-off, coming after Alys Rivers told Daemon he’ll “die in this place” and Aemond holding a coin in front of his eye. If you’ve not read the book House of the Dragon is based on, here’s what happens.

Daemon challenges his nephew after the fall of Dragonstone. He flies to Harrenhal and awaits Aemond, who arrives after 14 days. After some smack talk, they take to the skies, gliding through one another’s dragonflame and scorching the sky.

Caraxes bites down on Vhagar’s neck, with the dragons and their riders plummeting toward the water. As they fall through the air, Daemon leaps onto Vhagar and plunges his sword through Aemond’s eye. They crash into Gods Eye’s depths… however, while Aemond’s body is discovered still chained to Vhagar, Daemon’s remains are never found.

