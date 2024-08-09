House of the Dragon fans want one change to make Season 3 “better”

Amid the backlash to the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale, fans have one request to make Season 3 “better” – but not everyone agrees.

At the end of House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8, rather than offering a bloody, climatic conclusion, the stage has been set for an epic showdown.

Tyland Lannister formed an alliance with Sharako Lohar, Aegon fled King’s Landing, and multiple armies including the Lannisters and Starks prepared for battle.

But rather than showing any of the action, the finale ends. And since there’s no Episode 9, fans will have to wait to find out what happens in House of the Dragon Season 3.

There’s been plenty of backlash to this decision, with some accusing the finale of being a “70-minute trailer” for the third chapter.

And while we would argue it’s faced some unwarranted criticism, a number of fans are calling for a change to be made to improve Season 3: bringing Miguel Sapochnik back into the fold.

The Game of Thrones exec producer and director served as co-showrunner for House of the Dragon Season 1. However, he departed the HBO spinoff ahead of Season 2, with rumors claiming it was down to the studio not allowing his wife Alexis Raben to stay on as producer.

Whatever the case, fans want him back. Over on X/Twitter, one wrote, “If Miguel Sapochnik would have stayed, Season 2 would have been much better I reckon. Season 1 was great under him.”

Another said, “Whatever happens with Season 3 of HOTD they need to find a way to bring back Miguel Sapochnik to direct a battle or two. I know he said that he’s done with Thrones, but they desperately missed his vision this season. Pay him whatever wants and get it done!”

“Miguel Sapochnik, are you ABSOLUTELY sure that you’re done with HOTD? Are you sure?” added a third, while a fourth commented, “We need Miguel Sapochnik back.”

However, not everyone agrees with this sentiment. Taking to Reddit, one said, “Why are people suddenly claiming that all the flaws of Season 2 are due to Sapochnik leaving?

“Pretty much all the complaints that people have about the season are about the way it’s written. Miguel Sapochnik is not a writer; he’s a director. He would have had very little influence over the scripts and the overall direction of the story.”

They went on to say, “Guys, out of the 75 episodes of GoT Miguel Sapochnik only directed a grand total of four episodes, none of which came from the first four seasons, which was when the show was at its best.

“And two out of those four episodes were some of the worst episodes of the show. He’s not the GoT-Messiah some people make him out to be.

“I understand people wanna find answers as to why Season 2 of HoTD was so disappointing, but Miguel Sapochnik’s absence is not the answer.

“Especially when the more obvious, logical, and probable answer of the double whammy of last minute shortening by two episodes combined with the writers strike is staring us all in the face.”

For more, check out the House of the Dragon filming locations, our ranking of the best dragons in Game of Thrones, and a breakdown of every Targaryen king.