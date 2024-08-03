House of the Dragon fans unanimously agree on Season 2’s worst episode

As House of the Dragon heads into its second finale, fans seem to be unanimous about which episode of Season 2 is the worst.

House of the Dragon has delivered many highs throughout its seven-episode run from the reveal of dragonseeds like Hugh Hammer to Aemond’s vicious attack on Aegon.

However, the show has seen a few low points and fans have been debating on which episode should wear the “worst” crown as they head into the Season 2 finale.

One viewer even asked others to list their favorite and least favorite episodes of the season on Reddit, and the majority of votes put Episode 5 as the worst entry in Season 2.

For those who don’t remember, Season 2 Episode 5 saw the fallout from Rhaenys Targaryen‘s death and how the Greens exposed their greatest weakness by parading Meleys‘ head around King’s Landing.

Other highlights from the episode include Alicent being denied the position of queen regent in favor of Aemond taking the throne, Daemon having dream sex with his mother, and the Riverlords denouncing the Targaryens’ claim to the Iron Throne as penance for allowing the Blackwoods to slaughter the Brackens.

Many fans in the show’s subreddit listed Episode 5 as one of the major letdowns of Season 2, with one comment reading, “Episode 5 was much slower than Episode 6.”

Another fan wrote, “Episode 5 got me snoozing,” and a third agreed with that sentiment, writing, “Least favorite is probably Episode 5. I still have a hard time remembering what happened in that episode and I’ve rewatched it.”

However, some viewers defended the fifth entry. As one Reddit user posted, “Episode 5 felt tense even with no action.”

Article continues after ad

Despite fans agreeing that the midpoint of Season 2 was the worst episode out of the promised eight, the House of the Dragon explosive season finale may be able to wipe those bad memories away.

Despite fans agreeing that the midpoint of Season 2 was the worst episode out of the promised eight, the House of the Dragon explosive season finale may be able to wipe those bad memories away.