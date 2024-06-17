House of the Dragon fans slam Max for Episode 1 sound problem

After two years of waiting, House of the Dragon Season 2 viewers found themselves panicked after streaming issues arose while watching Episode 1.

Those who had been waiting patiently to watch House of the Dragon Season 2 might have encountered problems during Episode 1‘s premiere last night. Namely, those who headed to HBO’s streaming service, Max, would have started the episode only to be met with no sound.

With so many anticipated moments lined-up — Blood and Cheese, Aegon II’s reign, and Rhaenyra‘s quest for vengeance, to name a few — fans were understandably disappointed when they encountered streaming problems during the premiere episode.

Many quickly took to Reddit to see if others were encountering the same problem. Evidently, users found a lack of sound on pretty much everything — including the recap — apart from the episode itself. “I’m watching on Prime with the HBO Max add-on. Is anyone else having this issue?” one user asked.

“Having the same audio issue on Amazon, but they made sure their exclusive Sonic advertisement had perfect audio,” another noted. “Can confirm for me it’s just the recap, audio started with the theme song.”

“It’s not only the recap, it’s everything except the episode itself, including the preview for the next episode and the comments from the showrunner and the actress,” said another.

Although the episode itself was working just fine, many aren’t impressed with the issue. Especially considering House of the Dragon Season 2 is one of the biggest new TV shows streaming this month.

“My sound went out again after the show ended and they started the previews of upcoming. Did HBO really not prepare for this release?,” one person asked.

Another comment said “I was going nuts trying to figure out what was wrong with my TV. Ugh, why did they do that?”

“What the hell. No audio… especially on release night. I’m pissed,” wrote another.

It’s unclear whether this issue was limited to those streaming Max through their Prime Video account, or with the Max platform directly. House of the Dragon Episode 2 is out on Sunday, June 23 — no doubt viewers will be curious to see if the sound issue has been solved by then.

