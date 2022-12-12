House of the Dragon fans say Paddy Considine Golden Globes snub is a “crime”

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

House of the Dragon fans have been left raging at this year’s Golden Globes nominations, branding Paddy Considine’s snub a “crime”.

House of the Dragon became the subject of immense acclaim when it premiered earlier this year, quickly putting Game of Thrones fans at ease after the trauma of the infamous final season.

The production design in Season 1 was incredible, the effects were superb, and the performances were second-to-none – especially Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen.

However, the Golden Globes have failed to acknowledge his incredible turn as the tragic royal, and fans have taken to social media to complain.

House of the Dragon fans slam Paddy Considine Golden Globes snub

House of the Dragon earned two nominations at the Golden Globes: one for Best Television Series – Drama, nominated alongside Better Call Saul, The Crown, Severance, and Ozark; and one for Emma D’Arcy in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama category.

D’Arcy was nominated alongside Laura Linney for Ozark, Imelda Staunton for The Crown, Hilary Swank for Alaska Daily, and Zendaya for Euphoria.

In response to Considine’s lack of nomination, one fan tweeted: “Paddy Considine not getting nominated for a single Golden Globe is the reason I don’t believe in award shows anymore. Such a joke.”

“Paddy Considine was F*CKING ROBBED. BE SERIOUS,” another wrote. “Another Paddy Considine snub? Award season about to piss me off for real. Congratulations to Emma D’arcy though,” a third wrote.

“Paddy Considine surely deserved a nomination, best character in the entire series IMO,” a fourth wrote. “PADDY CONSIDINE WAS ROBBED FOR VISERYS ON HOUSE OF THE DRAGON. BURN THEM ALL,” a fifth tweeted.

“The fact that neither Paddy Considine nor Matt Smith were nominated for Best Actor only reinforces how f*cked these awards are. Emma D’arcy deserves it 100%, they were brilliant,” a sixth wrote.

You can check out the full list of Golden Globes nominations here.

House of the Dragon Season 1 is available on HBO Max now. You can find out more about Season 2 here, and check out the rest of our coverage here.