House of the Dragon fans say this battle will be the “greatest fight in TV history”

House of the Dragon has been building to a legendary face-off between two Targaryens, and when they finally duke it out, it could be the “greatest fight in television history.”

Game of Thrones has no shortage of incredible action sequences. Jon Snow unsheathing his sword in the Battle of the Bastards may be the most iconic image from the show, and that’s before we get to Hardhome, Battle of the Blackwater, and Oberyn Martell’s duel with the Mountain.

House of the Dragon has enjoyed its fair share too, whether it’s the Battle at Rook’s Nest or Aemond and Vhagar pursuing Lucerys and Arrax through the clouds of Storm’s End.

However, while fans are dying to see the Battle of the Gullet, there’s another fight that’ll go down in history: the Battle Above Gods Eye between Daemon and Aemond. Spoilers to follow…

There’s been a few teases; Alys Rivers telling Daemon he’ll “die in this place”, Aemond holding a coin in front of his eye. They may have passed you by if you’ve not read the book House of the Dragon is based on – but trust us, something big is coming.

According to George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood, Daemon challenged his nephew after the fall of Dragonstone. He flew to Harrenhal and awaited Aemond, who arrived after 14 days. After some smack talk, they took to the skies, gliding through one another’s dragonflame and scorching the sky.

Caraxes bit down on Vhagar’s neck, with the dragons and their riders plummeting toward the water. As they fell through the air, Daemon leaped onto Vhagar and plunged his sword through Aemond’s eye. They were swallowed up by the Gods Eye… however, while Aemond’s body was still chained to Vhagar, Daemon’s remains were never found.

On Reddit, one fan argued that their fight may need to be expanded, as it’d only last around 30 seconds if it was adapted faithfully. “In the books, the entire fight is Caraxes and Vhagar flying up, Caraxes diving down on Vhagar’s neck from above a bank of clouds, sending both dragons into a freefall,” they wrote.

“They made this show specifically for the Battle over the Gods Eye… two warriors full of hate destroying each other because that’s what they were bred to do… that’s the whole story of the Dance,” another commented.

On X/Twitter, one user said it “has the potential to go down as one of the most epic battles in modern TV.”

“Daemon vs Aemond is the battle I’m anticipating, but something telling me it will be a Season 3 showdown or Season 4,” another predicted.

