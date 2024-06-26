House of the Dragon fans push back against  “misinterpreted” Episode 2 quote

House of the Dragon fans have come out to clear the air around an Episode 2 quote they claim was misinterpreted.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 focused on the events perpetrated by Blood and Cheese, which ended in the death of Aegon and Helaena’s son.

As both the Greens and Blacks grappled with the situation, Alicent Hightower tried to find support in her father, Otto, but was rejected with a line some viewers found very harsh.

However, others believe Otto’s quote was misconstrued. As one Reddit user explained, “When he responds ‘I do not wish to hear of it’ to Alicent saying she’s sinned, he isn’t saying he doesn’t care about her or her emotions in this moment, he is saying he does not judge her for these actions or mistakes.

“I thought this was pretty clear as he says this with probably the most emotive expression he has throughout the show and the transitions into a smile, all while being close and holding her hand.”

“I thought the same thing because of his soft expression,” a fan commented, while another wrote, “I thought the same thing when I watched it. More of an, ‘It’s ok, daughter.'”

A third viewer went so far as to connect this moment to one Rhaenyra had with her own father, saying, “It also comes shortly after his sad reminiscing of Viserys to Aegon. I think he finally realised in that moment how much he admired and respected Viserys. He’s reacting to Alicent much in the same way Viserys did to Rhaenyra and her sexual exploits.”

House of the Dragon Season 1 established Otto and Alicent as being deeply religious, holding an unwavering belief in the Faith of the Seven. This carried over to Season 2 as Alicent was seen lighting candles in the Sept in honor of those she lost, including Alyrie Florent.

The Faith of the Seven has multiple gods, one of which is The Maiden, who represents purity. In Episode 2, Alicent tries to confess her affair with Crisiton Cole in order to be absolved in the eyes of her god, but Otto doesn’t want to hear it.

While this could be taken as her father dismissing her once again, it could be an example of Otto being a good dad and silently supporting Alicent’s choices, no matter how detrimental they are to their cause.

For more, check out our House of the Dragon Season 2 release schedule to see when the new episode is out. You can also read our Season 2 Episode 2 recap for more details or learn more about Hugh Hammer and Helaena Targaryen's powers.