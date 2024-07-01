House of the Dragon fans divided by “silly” Rhaenyra & Alicent scene

Rhaenyra’s secret meeting with Alicent in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 has split fans, with some branding the scene “stupid” and “illogical.”

Toward the end of Season 2 Episode 3, Rhaenyra sneaks into King’s Landing (with the help of the White Worm) and finds Alicent kneeling at the Sept.

After trying to convince Alicent to “avert the worst of what may now come”, Rhaenyra discovers what Viserys said on his deathbed.

She explains to Alicent that “the prince that was promised” was about Aegon the Conqueror and the Song of Ice and Fire, rather than Aegon II. Alicent seems to be taken aback, recognizing there’s been a misunderstanding – but she tells Rhaenyra it’s “too late” and allows her to leave unharmed.

It’s an important scene for both characters: Rhaenyra’s faith in her claim to the throne has been renewed and Alicent’s guilt will only mount as the Dance of the Dragons progresses.

Nevertheless, there are a few nitpicks. For example, how did Rhaenyra manage to not only infiltrate King’s Landing when security would be at its highest but also get so close to Alicent without anyone recognizing her?

Why would Rhaenyra risk her own life – or worse, the possibility of her being held hostage as a pawn – so recklessly? Would Alicent really let Rhaenyra go, considering she’ll almost certainly order the deaths of her family down the line?

Fans have taken to the show’s subreddit with these criticisms, with one user writing: “The scene was silly, a monarch as smart as Rhaenyra shouldn’t place herself in such situations.”

Others agree, with one commenting: “By far the worst scene in HOTD history. Treats the audience like we’re idiots, the characters’ decisions are not consistent nor are they logical, a successor to the throne doing an incognito mission in enemy territory, alone?”

“Exactly how I felt. The scene leading to the meeting had me really irritated. It felt very S7/S8 Game of Thrones to me. But the meeting itself ruled,” another wrote, echoing fans who praised Alicent and Rhaenyra’s dialogue but felt the lead-up was too far-fetched.

However, others have argued that “this scene is only pointless if you don’t care about character development”, considering how Rhaenyra and Alicent’s relationship was a major throughline in House of the Dragon Season 1.

“From the second that scene started I wanted Rhaenyra to ask her what her Father said, because I knew it would reveal the truth. Most shows would avoid this and just let the confusion be an excuse. But HOTD revealed and now they both know the truth,” another wrote.

“It’s very good and creative writing but not in line with the book or most logical in-world thinking which apparently is all some people care about,” a third commented.

