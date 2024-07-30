House of the Dragon fans convinced they’ve spotted Daeron in S2 finale trailer

A handful of House of the Dragon fans are convinced they saw a glimpse of Daeron in the fast-paced Season 2 finale trailer.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is gearing up for its bloodiest battle yet, as the Targaryen civil war will be heading for the Battle of the Gullet.

Because Team Black has overseen the union of some unclaimed dragons and their new riders, viewers are hoping to see some fresh faces on Team Green.

Their prayers may have been answered as some eagle-eyed fans spotted Alicent’s youngest son, Daeron, in the background of the Season 2 Episode 8 trailer.

At 0:50 in the trailer, viewers can see a blonde-haired man in the background of a sword-wielding altercation.

The sight of blonde on the Greens’ side was more than enough for some fans to believe this would be their first glimpse at Alicent’s son Daeron.

Before the Dance of the Dragons began, Alicent sent the youngest son she had with King Viserys Targaryen back to her hometown of Oldtown so he could be raised by her relatives in House Hightower.

According to her brother, Gwayne, Daeron grew into a sweet, kind dragon rider who has become a master of the sword and the lute.

But it would make sense for him to be called into battle to defend the Iron Throne from his half-sister Rhaenyra, especially because he has the dragon Tessarion at his disposal.

However, some viewers have expressed doubt that the blonde in the trailer is Daeron, with one writing, “Unless Daeron can magically teleport from Oldtown to the crown lands then it’s a no.”

