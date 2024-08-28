House of the Dragon fans convinced George R.R. Martin is about to tear Season 2 apart

Many House of the Dragon viewers believe author George R.R. Martin is about to share some harsh criticisms about Season 2 in a new blog post.

House of the Dragon Season 2 may have ended almost a month ago, but it’s still very much in the public consciousness – for better or worse.

The season wasn’t a slam dunk, as the last episode got the second-lowest rating for any finale in the Game of Thrones franchise. Some fans have attributed this to huge events being ruined and new characters introduced at the last minute.

Article continues after ad

And it’s not just fans who have been very direct in their commentary, as Fire & Blood author George R.R. Martin confirmed he will be writing a blog post about his thoughts on Season 2, which has led some viewers to believe that he will be tearing into it without restraint.

“I’m anticipating this now more than Winds of Winter,” one fan posted on X/Twitter, with another adding, “This is like dropping diss tracks, but for authors instead.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And a third viewer commented, “Being a hater on a blog is so much more classier than in a Twitter rant and announcing it beforehand too.”

Martin spoke about House of the Dragon Season 2 after the first three episodes aired.

The author heaped a lot of praise on the show, particularly for Emma D’Arcy and Phia Saban’s performances and the inclusion of everyone’s favorite four-legged friend.

However, he wasn’t shy about his dislike of how Blood & Cheese‘s storyline was changed from the books.

Article continues after ad

Martin also hinted at a bigger blog post after the season finished, writing, “I will do a separate post about all the issues raised by Blood and Cheese… and Maelor the Missing. There’s a lot to say.”

The author also chastised the series for using the wrong sigil for House Targaryen as the one in the show features a dragon with four legs instead of two.

Article continues after ad

While this banner started with Game of Thrones, Martin made it clear that he was disappointed the spinoff series would not correct such an error.

Article continues after ad

Martin’s full blog post recap for Season 2 may not be out for a while so, in the meantime, check out our House of the Dragon Season 2 review. You can also learn more about all the dragons featured in the show and see all of the House of the Dragon filming locations.