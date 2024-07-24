House of the Dragon fans convinced Episode 6 teased Daeron’s death

House of the Dragon fans are convinced Season 2 Episode 6 may have teased Daeron Targaryen’s death thanks to a throwaway line.

House of the Dragon Season 2 has seen a few notable losses, primarily due to the actions of Aemond and Vhagar.

While the Targaryen civil war is sure to be filled with more bloodshed, some fans believe Episode 6 may have hinted at the death of another Targaryen child.

Fans haven’t been well acquainted with Alicent‘s younger son Daeron because he currently lives in Oldtown, and they may not get the chance to as his older sister Helaena may have teased his death.

It’s pretty well known within the House of the Dragon lore that Helaena has some sort of psychic abilities, as her visions have coincided with events that occurred throughout the show

So, because of this, some fans believe a quote from Helaena may have hinted that Daeron will die very soon.

As she’s observing three crickets singing in their gilded cages, Helaena suddenly says, “This one stopped singing.” A causal observer could take this line to be about the crickets themselves, but its connection to the scene that came before it has raised a few eyebrows.

Before Helaena made this statement, Alicent and her brother, Gwayne, were discussing how her youngest son, Daeron, was doing while living in Oldtown.

Gwayne told his sister that Daeron was doing exceptionally well, especially in sword fighting and playing the lute. Though he didn’t say Daeron was a proficient singer, the through line between singing and playing an instrument is a bit too close for comfort.

If this quote was Helaena having one of her future visions, Daeron’s life could be in peril before he even steps foot in King’s Landing.

