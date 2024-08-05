House of the Dragon Episode 8 sneakily revealed a never-before-seen Westeros mystery

House of the Dragon Season 2’s final episode raised plenty of questions, so much so that it might have distracted viewers from one major Easter egg.

Season 2 brought plenty more of George R.R. Martin’s world to life, for better or worse. Over the course of the season, we had Blood and Cheese, The Prince That Was Promised (maybe), and now, the Green Men.

It’s a blink-and-you-miss-it moment during the Season 2 finale, wherein Daemon goes to the Harrenhal Weirwood tree to seek out his final vision. As he follows Alys Rivers to the tree, he spots a strange-looking creature in the background.

It appears to be a human-shaped figure with antlers on its head. This, combined with the subtitles (“antlered human shape clip-clopping, grumbles”), has allowed House of the Dragon viewers to realize that we’ve just had our first on-screen glimpse of the Green Men.

“Someone was paid to add a subtitle with ‘clip-clopping’. Living the dream,” one Reddit user wrote. Another agreed, adding: “Scared the hell out of me on first viewing. Cool addition.”

“That’s what that was!” said one. “It was hard to see and Daemon’s been tripping so frequently that I wasn’t sure it was real.”

Daemon’s vision was a sign of things to come for Westeros, and some fans think the sight of the Green Man might be an eerie piece of foreshadowing, too.

As one user wrote: “I interpreted that as an omen of Robert’s Rebellion, and the overthrow of the Mad King. That was the antlered stag of Baratheon’s sigil. Yes it was half human and they threw some green seer stuff in, but mostly it was a foreshadowing of what was to come. Just my opinion.”

In the books House of the Dragon is based on (and the wider Game of Thrones universe), the Green Men are a sacred order found in the Riverlands. They’re charged with guarding the Isle of Faces.

Their appearance has been adapted over the years through nursery tales and stories, but some believe they have antlers growing out of their heads, and have dark green skin. Others say the antlers are simply part of a headdress.

This marks the first time the Green Men have been featured in the TV shows.

