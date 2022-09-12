House of the Dragon Episode 5 trailer teases another Red Wedding

House of the Dragon has set the stage for a royal wedding in Episode 5, and in the world of Game of Thrones, we know what that means: it’s going to be red.

Game of Thrones built its once-formidable legacy on two crucial components: patient storytelling that relished the long curve of an arc, not just the end; and its calculated shock factor, excluding Season 8.

The Red Wedding is, arguably, the most harrowing gut-punch in the show’s run. We won’t spoil the details for those who haven’t experienced it for themselves, but it’s one of the moments that exceeds its reputation when you watch it.

The point is this: weddings are a tad cursed in Westeros, so when the trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 5 teases some important nuptials, the response should be, “Uh oh.”

Spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 4 to follow…

House of the Dragon Episode 5 trailer teases Rhaenyra’s Red Wedding

In the latest episode of House of the Dragon, Viserys (Paddy Considine) tells Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) she’ll be marrying Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) whether she likes it or not. It is harsh, but she was caught frolicking with her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith), so his anger is understandable.

The trailer teases the royal wedding, with Viserys proposing the marriage to Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) after their fall-out over his refusal of his daughter. “I hope to herald in a second age of dragons,” he says.

Rhaenys Targaryen, the wife of Corlys, then warns him: “Rhaenyra’s succession will be challenged. Knives will come out.”

Benoit Blanc doesn’t appear thereafter, but chaos will erupt at that wedding, and it’s unclear who’ll side with who by the end – and more importantly, who’ll live.

Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), who was ejected as Viserys’ Hand, also warns Alicent (Emily Carey) in the trailer: “The king will die, and if Rhaenyra succeeds him, war will follow. Prepare Aegon to rule.”

House of the Dragon Episode 5 will be available on September 18 in some parts of the US and September 19 in the UK.