House of the Dragon angers fans with Daeron leak: “It makes no sense”

According to an alleged House of the Dragon leak, a controversial change could be made to Daeron, one of the show’s missing Targaryens. Not only are fans not convinced, but they absolutely hate the idea.

House of the Dragon Season 1 changed a few things from George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood; Larys was responsible for Harwin Strong’s death, which wasn’t in the book, and Lucerys’ death at the hands of Aemond and Vhagar was more intentional in the source material.

Notably, there are a few characters we’ve yet to see – including Daeron Targaryen, the third son of the late King Viserys I and Alicent Hightower. This makes him Aegon II, Aemond, and Helaena’s brother.

His absence was noted by fans as well as Martin in an earlier blog post. “YES, Alicent gave Viserys four children, three sons and a daughter, their youngest son Daeron is down in Oldtown, we just did not have the time to work him in this season,” he wrote.

Then, in Season 2 Episode 3, he got his first mention in the show. “The Hightowers still have strength and you have a son there who will take more kindly to instruction. Daeron may yet help us in weeks to come,” Otto told Alicent.

So, where he is he, and who’s playing him? Well, a 4chan leak claims he’ll be portrayed by Sacha Vodegel Matzen – but that’s not the main problem.

“Daeron will not have silver hair, although it is not clear if it is specified to the audience that he is a bastard, however, they want to imply it in subtle ways, especially with some dialogues that will be between Alicent and Cole,” they wrote.

This would be a huge change from the book, where there’s never any doubt that Daeron is the son of Viserys and Alicent. Suffice to say, fans do not like the idea.

“God I hope this is false. I would have just rather they never included him than make him a bastard of Cole and Alicent,” one Redditor commented.

“Makes no sense. Daeron has been mentioned already… how can he be part of the Alicent and Cole nonsense?” another wrote. “That is literally insane and goes against basics that people with non-Valyrian blood can ride dragons, if they pull sh*t like that they will simply ruin the whole show,” a third added.

Thankfully, there’s reason to believe it isn’t true. Firstly, it’s a leak from 4chan – it should always be taken with a healthy pinch of salt.

Secondly, Matzen has already appeared in House of the Dragon Season 2; specifically, he’s played background characters in Episode 1 and 3.

It’s unclear when we’ll meet Daeron for the first time – let’s just hope he has those silver Targaryen locks.

In the meantime, make sure you know when to tune in for the next episode of House of the Dragon Season 2, where we’ll hopefully get answers to a few questions; is Aegon dead, and is Alicent pregnant again?