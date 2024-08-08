One House of the Dragon character may be a White Walker in Game of Thrones

House of the Dragon has revealed an official look at the White Walker who appeared in the Season 2 finale… and some fans believe he may be a Targaryen in disguise.

In Season 2 Episode 8, Daemon’s haunting of Harrenhal ended with a shocking, prophetic vision, seeing the likes of Lord Bloodraven, Daenerys, and his own death (a big tease for the Battle Above Gods Eye).

Notably, he saw White Walkers marching through the woods beyond the Wall. House of the Dragon fans quickly took to social media to lament its seemingly changed design of the Night King – it’s not him, it’s just one of his generals.

Article continues after ad

However, another theory has started to gain momentum: what if Daemon was resurrected and became one of the White Walkers we see in Game of Thrones? Spoilers to follow…

House of the Dragon theory suggests Daemon is a White Walker

Now, this is a wild theory, and it probably isn’t true… but it’s far more credible than the idea that Daemon could be the Night King (we literally saw how he was made in Game of Thrones).

Article continues after ad

In George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood, Daemon dies in a fight against Aemond and Vhagar above the Gods Eye. As the dragons freefall, he jumps onto Vhagar and plunges his sword through his nephew’s remaining eye, and they crash into the water.

Article continues after ad

Aemond’s body is found still chained to his dragon… but Daemon’s body vanishes. Maybe he was eaten by fishes or his body broke apart and decayed in the depths of the lake… or, perhaps, the White Walkers found him and turned him into one of their own.

“It’s highly possible it’s Daemon Targaryen since he died in the Gods Eye and his carcass wasn’t burnt. So, since the King is capable of resurrection of the dead, irrespective of the time, then it could be Daemon,” one user wrote.

Article continues after ad

“The resemblance of the White Walker and Daemon is beyond coincidence. Look at their profiles side-by-side. The White Walker is definitely a Targaryen… he has always wanted to be the King. Maybe he does get to be one, and ‘play his role,’ as mentioned in his prophecy,” another fan predicted.

Article continues after ad

“This has to be Daemon right? Must be a reason he saw this White Walker specifically and not the Night King?” a third wrote. “Am I trippin or does this White Walker look like Daemon?!” another posted.

Article continues after ad

There’s just two slight problems: the Gods Eye feeds into a river that flows to the south of Westeros, while the White Walkers occupy the distant north. So, why would they be anywhere near Harrenhal?

Also, White Walkers and their undead army (known as wights) aren’t the same thing, so Daemon wouldn’t look anything like the generals we see in Game of Thrones.

Those inexcusable details aside, I suppose he could be a White Walker (let people have their fun).

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, find out what we know about House of the Dragon Season 3, read our breakdown of Season 2’s ending, and check out our other guides on Tessarion, Daeron Targaryen, and Ulf the White.