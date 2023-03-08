House of the Dragon co-creator teases “five new dragons” coming in Season 2

House of the Dragon co-creator Ryan Condal has teased five more dragons will be introduced to the show in Season 2.

House of the Dragon’s Season 1 finale broke huge records for HBO back in 2022, with 9.3 million viewers tuning in to watch Episode 10 of the first season.

Fans are no doubt excited for Season 2 of House of the Dragon, which is likely coming later than many fans would like. HBO confirmed the second season would likely air sometime in late spring or early summer of 2024.

However, that doesn’t mean HBO has gone radio silent about new details as the series’ co-creator Ryan Condal just dropped a major tease that fans can expect to see five brand new dragons in the next season of the hit TV show.

House of the Dragon getting “five new dragons” in Season 2

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Condal dropped the tease during a screening of the series in Los Angeles on March 7, 2023.

Condal told attendees that “You’re going to meet five new dragons,” and that Season 2 will finally begin filming “very shortly.”

Following a screening of the eighth episode of Season 1, Condol and a panel of eight other cast members as well as Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin held a Q&A session with those in attendance.

HBO With nine dragons already present during Season 1 of House of the Dragon, fans can expect that number to raise to 14 in Season 2.

Though the news of five more new dragons was the only real teaser for Season 2, Martin did give a bit more insight into his feelings on the new prequel show and his original novel series.

Martin addressed the lack of closure in the Game of Thrones book series and explained the pressure he feels now that the HBO series has concluded. “The pressure of trying to follow the original series is nothing compared to the pressure of trying to finish the novel. That has me sleepless at night. The show? That’s Ryan’s problem.”

Still, Martin said he has been very impressed with how the HBO prequel show has turned out so far, considering the book it’s based on is simply a historical outline. “Fire & Blood is an outline, and you can’t present an outline on television. So it has to be filled in. And that’s where I think Ryan and his staff of writers have done a marvelous job.”

While it’s certainly going to be quite a while before House of the Dragon fans see Season 2 in action, hopefully, the showrunners continue to drop fun hints like these in the lead-up to its release.